Bailey Zimmerman's Platinum Hit 'Fall in Love' Becomes Fastest Debut Single to Reach No. 1 at Country Radio Since 2015

Bailey Zimmerman continues to dominate the country music scene. His Platinum-certified hit "Fall In Love" topped the country radio charts today as the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015. Co-written by Zimmerman alongside frequent collaborators Gavin Lucas and Austin Shawn, it marks the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart this year.

The news of this record-making No. 1 comes as Zimmerman soars past the impressive career milestone of more than 1 billion career streams since he began releasing music less than two years ago. His next radio single, "Rock And A Hard Place," is impacting radio today and set for a national TV debut on Good Morning America December 27th, having also already received Platinum certification by the RIAA last month.

In addition, Zimmerman will be heading out on the road with global superstar Morgan Wallen for his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, kicking off overseas in New Zealand and Australia next March before returning stateside in April.

The 39-date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, LA's SoFi Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 9th (see select dates below).

In October, Zimmerman shattered records with his first full-length release, Leave The Light On (LISTEN HERE), becoming not only the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. He also joined Zach Bryan and Luke Combs as the only country artists this year to earn more than 1 million streams on each track during street week alone.

The EP arrived at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 9 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. A worldwide success, the EP also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Canadian Country Albums chart and No. 8 on their all-genre Canadian Albums Chart.

Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Dates feat. Bailey Zimmerman:

Wed, March 3 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

Mon, March 21 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena

Fri, March 24 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

Sat, April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

Thurs, April 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 - Oxford, MS - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (on sale 12/16)

Thurs, April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 - West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, May 20 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Wed, May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri, May 26 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Fri, June 2 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Fri, June 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thurs, June 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Sat, June 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Fri, June 23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Fri, June 30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Fri, July 7 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Sat, July 15 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

Thurs, July 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sat, July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sat, Aug 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

Fri, Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Sat, Aug 26 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Sat, Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed, Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sat, Oct 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

ABOUT BAILEY ZIMMERMAN

Before his whirlwind rise since releasing his very first song in 2021, the twenty-two-year-old was born and raised in the small town of Louisville, IL. At the age of sixteen, Zimmerman got his first job at the local meat processing plant and hasn't stopped working since.

From long hours on the gas pipeline, to late nights of backbreaking roadwork, he embodies the old school American values of hard work and dependability and applies the same steadfast mentality to his music.

He learned the art of storytelling while spending countless hours at the family's car dealership listening to Grandpa Zimmerman and his oldest friends tell the kind of stories you never forget, capturing people's attention with just their words.

A young artist with the rasp of a seasoned rocker and the heart of a sensitive songwriter, Zimmerman strikes a sweet spot between timeless American country, rafter-rattling arena rock, and the kind of authentic storytelling that tugs at the heartstrings with a sense of humor and a whole lot of soul.

Through his plainspoken charm, contagious enthusiasm and genuine portrayal of life on the back roads, the up-and-comer has already attracted a loyal and passionate fan base. With more new music on the horizon, featuring the grit and gravel of his unmistakably Southern drawl, Zimmerman will continue to showcase the straightforward authenticity for which he is known and loved.