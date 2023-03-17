Bailey Zimmerman Announces 'Religiously. The Album.'

Bailey Zimmerman fans' prayers have been answered. Rolling Stone exclusively shared the news this morning that the rising breakout star is set to release his full-length debut, Religiously. The Album., on May 12 via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra (PRE-ORDER HERE). Zimmerman is featured as a co-writer on 11 of the 16 tracks, including the soaring title-track, "Religiously," released today.

"The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal," Zimmerman shared. "Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y'all for the love and support, this album is for you."

The celebrated singer/songwriter was also recently announced as a first-time 2023 CMT Music Awards nominee. Zimmerman received a nod in the Breakthrough Male Video of the Yearcategory for his Platinum-selling, No 1. debut "Fall In Love," as well as the Male Video of the Year category for current single "Rock And A Hard Place."

The Platinum-certified hit is No. 2 at country radio now and continues its reign as one of the Top 3 most-streamed country songs of the year in the US. With national TV performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the track has earned nearly 550 million global streams to date and is currently Top 20 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Zimmerman's 2022 record-shattering debut EP, Leave The Light On, made history upon release as not only the most-streamed all-genre debut of 2022, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. Currently No. 4 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and Top 30 on the Billboard 200, the EP continues to be a worldwide success, holding firm inside the Top 30 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and Top 20 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart.

Having earned more than 1.5 billion career streams to date, Zimmerman ranked as Billboard's 2022 No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist across all genres. He was named to multiple Year End Best Of lists including LA Times' 100 Best Songs of 2022, NY Times' Best Songs of 2022 and Holler's 20 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2022.

In addition, he was the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single "Fall In Love," the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015 and the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2022.

The Illinois native is out on the road now with global superstar Morgan Wallen for his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, kicking off overseas in New Zealand and Australia this week before returning stateside in April.

The 39-date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, LA's SoFi Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Tickets are on sale now at BaileyZimmermanMusic.com (see full list of tour dates below).

Listen to the new single here:

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2023 TOUR DATES

*Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Sat, March 18 - Willowbank, AUS - Willowbank Raceway

Sun, March 19 - Willowbank, AUS - Willowbank Raceway

Tues, March 21 - Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena*

Wed, March 22 - Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena*

Fri, March 24 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

Sat, March 25 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

Fri, April 14 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

Sat, April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

Sun, April 16 - Florence Junction, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona

Thurs, April 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*

Sat, April 22 - Oxford, MS - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*

Sun, April 23 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thurs, April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

Fri, April 28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena*

Sat, April 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Sun, April 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Thurs, May 4 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

Fri, May 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 13 - Austin, TX - iHeartCountry 2023

Thurs, May 18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Sat, May 20 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Wed, May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Fri, May 26 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park*

Sat, May 27 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort

Thurs, June 1 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

Fri, June 2 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

Sat, June 3 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam

Thurs, June 8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Fri, June 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sat, June 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Festival

Wed, June 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

Thurs, June 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

Sat, June 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

Wed, June 21 - Mack, CO - Country Jam

Thurs, June 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Fri, June 23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Thurs, June 29 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*

Fri, June 30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*

Thurs, July 6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 7 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Sat, July 8 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert

Thu, July 13 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

Fri, July 14 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Sat, July 15 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Sun, July 16 - Craven, CAN - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Wed, July 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Thurs, July 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Fri, July 21 - Culman, AL - Rock The South Festival

Sat, July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

Sun, July 23 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

Thurs, Aug 3 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

Thurs, Aug 10 - Malone, NY - Franklin County Fair

Fri, Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, CAN - Boots And Hearts

Sat, Aug 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium*

Wed, Aug 16 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Thurs, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Fri, Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Sun, Aug 20 - Calgary, CAN - Country Thunder Alberta

Sat, Sept 2 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

Thurs, Sept 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Fri, Sept 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Sat, Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Mon, Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

Thurs, Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

Fri, Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sat, Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

Thurs, Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Fri, Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

Sat, Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Tue, Oct 3 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Wed, Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Sat, Oct 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome*

Sun, Oct 22 - Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida