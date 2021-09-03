Baby Queen Releases 'The Yearbook' Mixtape

Baby Queen rightfully ascends the anti-pop throne today with the release of her hotly awaited debut mixtape The Yearbook and new single "Narcissist," one of five brand new tracks featured on it. The mixtape was included in NPR's NMF "Top 7 Albums Out Today" and by Paste Magazine as a "notable release" for today.

Displaying characteristic wit and candour, Baby Queen says "Narcissist" is "an admission of my own narcissistic tendencies but also me trying to make sense of where those tendencies came from in the first place. I think women are told from the moment they are born until they can form their own opinions that beauty and vanity are the key to their success, and then they are berated when they are older for being self-obsessed or apathetic. Cosmetic companies want us to hate ourselves. There is money being made off our obsession with improving ourselves and our appearances. This song is just saying, 'Yeah f you, I am a narcissist, and I am self-obsessed, but why do you think that is?'"

The ten songs that make up The Yearbook are born from personal experiences Baby Queen -aka South African-born, London-adoptee Bella Latham - had chosen to keep under wraps for years. Taking us as far back as 2018, they're the 24-year old's most diaristic work to date, chronicling her coming-of-age. "It's an American coming-of-age film," she says of the final project's concept. "It feels confusing, happy, free, lonely... all of these things you go through when you are growing up."

Listen to "Narcissist" below: