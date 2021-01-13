Baby Queen Releases New Track 'Raw Thoughts'

Baby Queen - aka Bella Latham - kicks off 2021 with the release of her new single, the stirring synth-pop anthem "Raw Thoughts."

Of the track Bella says: "'Raw Thoughts' is probably the most important song I've released to date because it's actually the song that catalysed what has become the sound of Baby Queen. I wrote it near the beginning of 2018 (earlier than any Baby Queen song that has been, or most likely ever will be released) and it sort of came to me like a gift from heaven. I had been on one of the biggest nights out of my entire life and had woken up dreadfully hungover. I think up until that very point in my life, I didn't know what partying was. I was incredibly innocent and naïve, and this was the moment everything changed for me. I had been going through a terrible breakup, and discovering partying was like discovering freedom. I was going to places my ex had never been, I was meeting people they would never meet and doing things that would make their skin crawl. I think I fell in love with the danger of it. I had realized that I could do or be whoever I wanted to be, even though the only thing I wanted was to be loved by them again. The song came out like word vomit the next day. I was partly thrilled, partly coming down and partly ashamed of myself for what felt like a betrayal of innocence. 'Raw Thoughts' is an amalgamation of every feeling. It's euphoria bleeding into my deep sadness. It sounds like the moment everything changes, because without my knowing it at the time, it was. This song felt like the only way to start 2021."

Watch the clip for "Raw Thoughts" here:

A modern pop creative livewire, the South African-born, London based Baby Queen had a breakthrough 2020 and her prolific output culminated in the dazzling Medicine EP in November. "Raw Thoughts" taps into a different side of Baby Queen's character. Where the Medicine EP was more observational, this is fiercely honest and unavoidably direct. The song has come a long way since the Garageband demo that Bella sent to her producer King Ed on a Soundcloud link, but its original essence remains in what has blossomed into a pulsating pop banger. "It feels kind of magical that both the writing and releasing of this song have been the beginnings of two separate journeys," says Bella. "'Raw Thoughts' is Baby Queen."

Baby Queen has been proclaimed as one of the most exciting new voices in pop. Courtney Love recently discovered Baby Queen via GQ's (UK) 'The new musicians who'll make 2021 better' feature - check out her post here. Courtney also commented on the latest Baby Queen post, writing "can we keep her?" American Songwriter listed Baby Queen on their "Five to Discover: Acts You Need To Know" and Uproxx and Billboard included her singles in their "best of the week' lists. Baby Queen tracks have also found their way onto NPR's New Music Friday playlists and have drawn comparisons to Billie Eilish and Lorde. Billboard noted, "as long as she keeps dishing up confections like ... 'Pretty Girl Lie' -- on which she drops the perfectly modern declaration, 'I get more likes when I don't look like me' -- she's going to keep earning that crown" and IndieShuffle declared, "We've all got our guilty pleasures, right? Well, a cheekily-good pop song is mine, and Baby Queen has got me feasting."

Photo Credit: David J East