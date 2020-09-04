BVDLVD Drops New Video For 'Shut It Down' (Ft. Jasiah)

While the audio stream of BVDLVD's (pronounced 'Badlad') single "SHUT DOWN" (ft. Jasiah) has racked up nearly 78k views on Youtube, fans have been clamoring for a music video-- and they finally have one.

Check out the new music video for "SHUT DOWN" (ft. Jasiah) here:

BVDLVD says, "This video is like the trap metal version of "Praise the Lord" by ASAP Rocky and Skepta. Lockdown or not, imma still get involved with my g's across the pond. I'm here to make s happen."

BVDLVD's third studio album, 'LUNATIC' has amassed 5 million streams, and contains an impressive list of features including LA rapper Lil Darkie, German producer Pulse and most notably a collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade's latest star boy and 6IX9INE collaborator Jasiah on the jaw-dropping opener 'SHUT DOWN', 'LUNATIC' is already being hailed as BVD's most ambitious and accomplished album to date.

"LUNATIC is certainly an experience, with a caustic atmosphere reveling in dark, murky production. It's a thrilling roller coaster ride, accompanied by some seismic visuals" - Clash Magazine

With BVD having already dropped an impressive 6 videos from the project, he's looking to continue his run of exciting and unique visual accompaniment - making a name for himself as one of the most determined and hard-working artists of recent years.

The 19-year old has been very busy over the past couple of years, dropping his first two albums 'Project Jinchuriki' and 'BVDIDEA', which saw BVD sign to independent UK label MOVES Recordings in 2019 and gain a cult following that most artists could only dream of which spans from the UK to Russia, to the US. The trap metal prodigy has gone from strength to strength, earning major praise and credibility as an artist who's truly in his own lane, passionately pushing forward his own unique and experimental sound with the hunger of an artist who's destined for greatness. BVD's music is a tribute to all the misfits and outcasts of the world and a message for anyone listening to trust in your own essence, and that real creativity has no boundaries, with his music being a shining example as he slashes and burns through existing genres to create a raging new and pure sound set to define the 2020s.

With every piece of work he delivers being a pure and impassioned labor of love, as well as adding to the ever-growing wave of hype around the fiery young artist, 'SHUT DOWN' is set to add to BVDLVD's incredible body of self-produced, high quality DIY music visuals, further evidence that this young talent is fast-rising star of the UK underground music scene. Sleep on him at your peril.

