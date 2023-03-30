Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BURNING WITCHES Reveals Second New Single 'Unleash The Beast'

Mar. 30, 2023  

Your favorite heavy metal force, BURNING WITCHES, have unleashed their newest ounce of mischief with the brand new single "Unleash The Beast".

On this track, roaring, dueling guitars battle each other with top-notch, fast-paced performances while the energy of the song rises to its climax when the sharp voice of singer Laura Guldemond combines with powerful harmonies. With the song's bloodthirsty guitars and raspy voices, the head-bopping melodies push fans against walls.

"Unleash The Beast" is the second single off of their upcoming fifth studio album, 'The Dark Tower', out May 5, 2023 via Napalm Records! Throughout their seven-year existence, the chart-cracking five-piece has had an exemplary career - topped by their most famous song, "Hexenhammer" (2 million clicks on YouTube), and strong appearances at Germany's most important metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze.

BURNING WITCHES on their single, "Unleash The Beast":

"We are ecstatic to present you our new single 'Unleash The Beast' featuring the skillful Courtney Cox on lead guitar! The frantic track and video got visualized by DREAMFILM FACTORY, who already did an excellent job on our last video. Thanks for the wonderful teamwork and the awesome realization!

"We hope this powerful new track gets everybody even more excited about the release of album no. 5 on the 5th of May!"

Watch the new music video here:

[photo credit: Martin Rahn]



