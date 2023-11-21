BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR Coming to Disney+

Stream the first two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star from December 20, exclusively on Disney+.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR Coming to Disney+

After an exceptional 2022 Disney+ debut with BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, 21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star – a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+.

Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format.

Also featuring appearances from HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, and BEYOND THE STORY : 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS author Kang Myeongseok, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star looks back on the band’s key moments over the years, showing how the band came to be, what it was like preparing for their debut, what it was like winning best new artist at the 2013 Melon music awards, highlighting their struggles during the “Danger” period, discussing their first concerts, their debut at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, what it was like becoming stars in America, speaking at the UN, performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the excitement of performing at London’s Wembley Stadium and more.

The upcoming docuseries also shines a spotlight on highly personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time; their initial contract renewal process; the difficulties of isolating during COVID; as well as other more lighthearted moments including j-hope’s surprise birthday party and Jung Kook’s high school graduation ceremony.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Episodes

Disney+ today also announced the titles of each of the docuseries’ eight parts, giving fans a hint at what they can expect from each episode:

Episode 1 – The Beginning

Episode 2 – Adolescence

Episode 3 – Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 – Disconnected

Episode 5 – Welcome!

Episode 6 – Begin and Again

Episode 7 – Still Purple

Episode 8 – Promise For Tomorrow

Slated for a two-episode premiere on December 20, with two new episodes released every Wednesday, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will join a whole host of unmissable BTS content available on Disney+, including: BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; SUGA: Road to D-DAY, an insightful documentary following BTS member SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his latest album D-DAY; j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of j-hope’s first solo album, Jack In The Box; and IN THE SOOP : Friendcation – an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1’s Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

Stream the first two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star from December 20, exclusively on Disney+.

Photo Courtesy of HYBE



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher Photo
XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher

The premier cultural and hip-hop outlet recruited its current cover star, RCA Records global superstar artist Latto, to spit bars and personally handpick the lineup. Now, she goes bar-for-bar with a once-in-a-lifetime collective of RCA Records' labelmate Flo Millli plus Maiya the Don, Monaleo and Mellow Buckzz.

2
Video: Watch Carter Faiths Man Music Video Photo
Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video

Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith shares the video for her new track “Man,” directed by Alexa King Stone (Father John Misty, Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly) and Stephen Kinigopoulos (Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Joy Williams). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

3
GUISE Releases Standalone Single Wish Photo
GUISE Releases Standalone Single 'Wish'

GUISE, the alias of Jess Guise, sees out 2023 with one of her most heart-breaking, humbling songs to date: “Wish”. Out now via Xtra Mile Recordings, “Wish” is Guise’s first release since the emotional rollercoaster that was her debut album ‘Youngest Daughter’ and this standalone single finds her in similarly fine fettle.

4
Video: Watch Stevie Van Zandt on 60 Minutes Last Night Photo
Video: Watch Stevie Van Zandt on '60 Minutes' Last Night

Filmed in Italy earlier this year during Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 world tour, the interview sees Van Zandt discussing his wide-ranging career as the “ultimate wingman,” spanning his role as Springsteen’s guitarist, musical director, and collaborator; his friendship with The Sopranos’ late James Gandolfini. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female CypherXXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBSDamon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS
Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music VideoVideo: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video
ABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on HuluABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
& JULIET