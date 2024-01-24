BONZIE Releases New Single 'Citrus' With Visual Simulator

BONZIE has also announced her first live performance for 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Independent pop innovator BONZIE, hailed as “brilliantly talented” by NPR, has released her dreamy new single “Citrus.”

Watch the song's animated visual simulator, which first premiered with FLOOD Magazine. “Citrus,” written, produced and engineered by BONZIE, follows her recent R&B-infused single “Spiritual Violence” featuring Teo The Artist.

“‘Citrus' is a song I wrote using a piano loop I played and created,” explains BONZIE aka Nina Ferraro. “Then my friend Hayden Easterling aka Lucent created a homemade synth world for it to live in. I mixed and mastered it to feel like an immersive deep dive into one's memory. It should feel like a 3D world.”

BONZIE has also announced her first live performance for 2024. She is set to take the stage on Thursday, February 1st at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles supporting Tanlines. PRESS HERE for tickets. Over the years, BONZIE drawn high praise for her captivating live show with The New York Times chief pop music critic Jon Pareles hailing, “Delicacy and drama, surrender and anger, made a riveting combination when BONZIE performed,” following an especially magnetic SXSW set.

Since first arriving on the musical landscape as a teenager with her 2013 debut album Rift Into the Secret of Things, BONZIE has endlessly found new forms of expressing her vast imagination. The Chicago-bred and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist has explored everything from post-rock to folk to fantastically surrealist pop, executing each with extraordinary grace.

BONZIE's latest album, her acclaimed third studio release Reincarnation, continued to redefine the limits of her musicality, ultimately creating a listening experience not unlike lucid dreaming: immersive and infinitely spellbinding yet touched with a transformative clarity.

Co-produced by BONZIE alongside DJ Camper, a musician known for his production work with R&B and hip-hop artists like Jay-Z, Big Sean, John Legend, and Teyana Taylor, the 2021 release represented a departure from her past output as it alchemized elements of electro-pop and art-rock, and even gospel music, unfolding in potent rhythms and shapeshifting textures. Reincarnation, the follow-up to her 2017 sophomore effort Zone on Nine, is highlighted by the lead single “alone” – praised by NPR as a pick in Bob Boilen's All Songs Considered and deemed one of the “Best Songs of 2020” by The New York Times.

To officially kick off 2024, BONZIE dropped a live performance video of “alone” from EastWest Studios in Los Angeles at the start of the month, which has already amassed over 57K views - PRESS HERE to watch.

Photo credit: Jasper Soloff



