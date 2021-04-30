BLiND DRiVE Releases Debut EP REDEMPTION

Boston, MA's BLiND DRiVE have just released their debut two-song EP 'Redemption.' In the summer of 2020, BLiND DRiVE's grungy quintet reunited in the small dusty shed outside Timslizz's (drums) house in the south shore. They already established chemistry and an aggressive stage presence from past projects. This time their goal was to create a dynamic, original sound inspired by diverse punk/post-hardcore/rock influences; fused with their trademark bouncy, emotional flare.

"This EP consists of memoirs of cathartic yet beautiful stories of self-reflection in the hopes of redemption. We dug deep to bring you some music that makes us proud and we really hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it." - *Aaron Noj (vox)*

Aaron (vox), still fresh off a cross country van trip, linked up with Jack (guitar), Joe (guitar), Nick (bass) and Timslizz with the goal of becoming their lead singer. His prolific songwriting and work ethic won the band over and their mutual wanderlust bonded them in their dreams of touring.

BLiND DRiVE currently practices at Kennedy Studios in Burlington, MA. They recorded their first 2 songs with Aaron's mentor Matt Blanchette at Revelry Studios in Manchester, NH.

The band will be playing the songs live at the Cove in Burlington, VT with Shore Rites and Discount Face Tattoos on 5/29!

Listen below!