BEAM Covers Busta Rhymes Classic 'Gimme Some More'

The celebration around 50 years of hip-hop continues on Apple Music with this year’s Juneteenth 2023: Freedom Songs playlist, featuring exclusive covers of beloved classic rap songs by rising stars 2Rare, Baby Tate, BEAM, Big Yavo, Blxst, Lola Brooke, redveil, Symba, and more.

Listen to this exciting group of emerging artists pay homage to the culture and future of hip-hop, while also joining Apple Music’s previous Freedom Songs collections featuring 6LACK, Denzel Curry, Lupe Fiasco and more.

“A legacy to me is something that the next generation will be inspired by,” says BEAM. For his selection, the rapper and producer selected Busta Rhymes’ 1998 track “Gimme Some More.” “I’m inspired by fast rapping, whether it’s from my dad or whoever make a verse or whoever is doing it now. That song inspired me, and soon as I saw it on the list, I had to do it. I was so excited.”