BEAM Covers Busta Rhymes Classic 'Gimme Some More'

The playlist is now streaming on Apple Music.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

BEAM Covers Busta Rhymes Classic 'Gimme Some More'

The celebration around 50 years of hip-hop continues on Apple Music with this year’s Juneteenth 2023: Freedom Songs playlist, featuring exclusive covers of beloved classic rap songs by rising stars 2Rare, Baby Tate, BEAM, Big Yavo, Blxst, Lola Brooke, redveil, Symba, and more.

Listen to this exciting group of emerging artists pay homage to the culture and future of hip-hop, while also joining Apple Music’s previous Freedom Songs collections featuring 6LACK, Denzel Curry, Lupe Fiasco and more. 

“A legacy to me is something that the next generation will be inspired by,” says BEAM. For his selection, the rapper and producer selected Busta Rhymes’ 1998 track “Gimme Some More.” “I’m inspired by fast rapping, whether it’s from my dad or whoever make a verse or whoever is doing it now. That song inspired me, and soon as I saw it on the list, I had to do it. I was so excited.” 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
City Girls Release Pinata Single Photo
City Girls Release 'Pinata' Single

City Girls first teased the new song at Rolling Loud in California in March, piquing incredible excitement for the Miami duo’s upcoming third album. The trailblazers released “Pinata” right on the heels of “I Need A Thug” which follows 'Act Bad,'a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous.

2
Sumbuck (Caamps Taylor Meier) Shares New Album Moss Photo
Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'

In celebration of the release of his new album, Lucky, Sumbuck has shared a video for album track “Moss.” Directed by Clara Cullen, the video was filmed following Gabriela Hearst’s fall/winter 2023 runway show in New York. The set was designed in collaboration between Gabriela Hearst and the renowned Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura.

3
Goose Release Live At Radio City Music Hall Photo
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'

Live at Radio City Music Hall arrives digitally. A limited-edition, hand-numbered, 12-LP vinyl box set – featuring both concerts on 180-gram sunburst vinyl, each with a unique color combination, alongside an exclusive 80-page coffee table photo book capturing the energy and excitement of the now-legendary shows.

4
Janelle Monáe Unveils The Age of Pleasure Album Photo
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Executive produced by Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such new singles as “Champagne Shit” “Phenomenal (feat. Doechii)” and “Waterslide,” along with the scintillating fan-favorite, “Lipstick Lover,” and lead single  “Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80).” 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'
Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' AlbumJanelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Video
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD