BAD BAD HATS Unveils '9AM' (Remaster) Single

BAD BAD HATS Unveils '9AM' (Remaster) Single

Their EP reissue will be released this Friday.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Minneapolis indie rockers Bad Bad Hats the "9AM" (Remaster) single just ahead of the new It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition), a special reissue of their debut release due out this Friday. The brand new collection features the special remastered version of their debut It Hurts EP + demos of all 5 songs and marks the first time the debut EP will be available on vinyl, as well as being released digitally.

Earning acclaim from FLOOD, Earmilk, Women That Rock, Northern Transmissions, We All Want Someone To Shout For and more, Bad Bad Hats are masters of simplicity, pairing unshakeable pop hooks with classic indie sounds. Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, their music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. The common thread across their catalog is Alexander's unique lyrical voice and the joyful exuberance the band brings to their songwriting and their live shows.

The band has shared stages with The Beths, Hippo Campus, Michelle Branch, Third Eye Blind, The Front Bottoms, and many others. The band will celebrate the It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) release with a hometown throwdown concert on February 4 at First Avenue's 7th Street Entry. The show will be a double-header (early show and late show), with special guest Beemer.

Bad Bad Hats was formed in 2012 by Kerry Alexander (vocals/guitar/lyrics) and Chris Hoge (guitar/bass). They have released three full-length albums (Psychic Reader (2015), Lightning Round (2018), and Walkman (2021)) and two EPs, including their much-loved debut, It Hurts (2013), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this January.

Listen to the new single here:



