BACHELOR Announce Tour With Lucy Dacus

Bachelor-the collaborative project of Jay Som's Melina Duterte and Palehound's Ellen Kempner-will release its debut album Doomin' Sun on May 28th via Polyvinyl Record Co., and today the duo announce their first-ever tour.

Bachelor will hit the road in support of Lucy Dacus starting mid-September, marking both artists' first performances since lockdown. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets when they go on sale Friday at 10:00AM HERE.

Written and recorded in Topanga, CA over the course of two weeks in January of 2020, pre-pandemic, Doomin' Sun is a record steeped in friendship. Kempner and Duterte hybridized their individual songwriting talents, producing a collection that slips between moods with ease and showcases their lyrical prowess.

While the album features collaborations with the likes of Big Thief's Buck Meek and James Krivchenia, as well as Duterte's partner and Routine-counterpart Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt, the record was largely made by the two musicians in isolation as a fitting precursor to the forthcoming year. Creating the space to explore significant themes from queerness to climate change, the collection also finds Bachelor experiencing pure, unadulterated joy: the kind of joy that can only come from creating, laughing, and having a ridiculous amount of fun with a close friend.

Tour Dates

September 13, 2021 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

September 14, 2021 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

September 15, 2021 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 18, 2021 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs

September 19, 2021 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

September 20, 2021 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

September 22, 2021 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

September 24, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 27, 2021 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen