Award Winning Rapper KB Presents 'Glory Nights'

A virtual concert experience.

Chart topping, award winning hip-hop artist KB will be bringing his blazing new album His Glory Alone to the virtual stage on November 21st, as the rapper will be hosting Glory Nights - a live interactive concert experience featuring special performances and collaborations. Broadcasted in partnership with VYE from Nashville, Tennessee, Glory Nights will offer a one-of-a-kind real-time experience for the audience, allowing fans to interact with the artists as well as amongst themselves. Showtime is at 7 p.m. CST, and tickets and more information are available HERE.

"I'm so excited for people to be a part of a brand-new online experience that transcends the typical livestream," KB says. "I've pushed myself and my team towards this goal and I believe we have created something unlike anyone has seen before - Glory Nights. You won't want to miss this groundbreaking event!"

Paid VIP ticketing options allow for additional experiences, including exclusive Native Supply merchandise, autographed memorabilia, a 5-minute one-on-one Zoom meet & greet with KB, and on-screen access to an interactive taping of KB's podcast Southside Rabbi, which will take place prior to the Glory Nights event.

KB will be bringing his trademarked high-energy performance to the Glory Nights livestream event, performing brand new arrangements of tracks from his highly acclaimed new album His Glory Alone. Joining KB are special guests GAWVI, FLAME, WHATUPRG, Blanca, Derek Minor, Hulvey, and Tommy Royale. His Glory Alone, which contains some of KB's most raw and uninhibited work to date, slotted in at No. 3 on the Contemporary Christian Albums Chart and debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums Chart. Listen to His Glory Alone below.

