Ava Rowland Releases Latest Single 'Ghost'

Rising country singer/songwriter Ava Rowland lingers in lost love with the release of her latest single, "Ghost."

The tune walks listeners through the familiar feeling of holding onto memories from the past, not knowing what it will take to let them go. We often get caught up in the "what ifs" and "could've been" thoughts that trace our footsteps like ghosts. Ava appeals to deep emotion and pulls on the heartstrings through her incredibly crafted lyrics and beautiful voice.

In a world filled with far too many fakes and filters, there is 22-year-old Ava Rowland. A small-town girl with a big-time faith whose talent, look, and voice conjures up memories of a young Carrie Underwood, Ava has performed everywhere from Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café to CMA Fest.

The Ohio native currently finds herself on the cusp of country music stardom courtesy of her new single "He's Like a Habit," which brings with it playful energy and an undeniable spunk that is sure to infuse the country music industry with a youthful spirit not seen since the early days of Taylor Swift. "I feel like when you have been given a voice by God, it drives you to make music that changes people."

