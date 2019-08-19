Ava Max Unleashes New Disco-Tinged Single 'Torn'

Recently named as an MTV Video Music Awards nominee for "Best New Artist" alongside Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rosalía and H.E.R., global pop sensation Ava Max continues her summer streak of releases with her newest disco-tinged single, "Torn" available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Love and hate are two of the strongest emotions we feel in relationships," says Ava. "'Torn' explores the struggle between them that everyone can relate to. I'm so excited to share my new single with the world! Keep your eyes peeled for the video coming soon..."

"Torn" follows Ava's most recent releases "Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat & Tears" as well as her feature on AJ Mitchell's new single "Slow Dance." Upon release, "Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat & Tears" were praised by publications including TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, Billboard, MTV News and more.

Tomorrow, Max will join the Jonas Brothers during an exclusive concert at Pandora LIVE on August 20th at Webster Hall in New York City. On Sunday, August 25th, Ava will perform at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day which airs at 2pm ET on ABC. The following day, Ava will attend her first-ever VMAs where she'll perform live during the red carpet pre-show.

Ava has cemented her pop status with the success of her RIAA 2x-platinum certified hit "Sweet but Psycho" which spent three weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 and peaked at #3 at USA Pop Radio. With over 650 million global streams and counting, "Sweet but Psycho," which earned Max her first-ever Teen Choice Awards nomination for "Choice Pop Song" - where she was also nominated for "Choice Summer Female Artist" - is joined by an official video which has garnered over 409 million views HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated super-producer Cirkut (Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd) and co-written with Madison Love (Camila Cabello), "Psycho" hit #1 on both Spotify's "United States Viral 50" and Billboard's "Dance Club Songs." The stateside success of "Sweet But Psycho," including top 5 airplay at Hot AC radio outlets nationwide, follows the track's remarkable popularity abroad, including four consecutive weeks atop the UK Singles Chart and #1 rankings on charts in nearly 20 countries. In March, Max unveiled her follow-up single "So Am I," which proved a phenomenon for its universal message of acceptance and inclusivity, earning top 5 airplay across Europe along with over 33 million streams in the US alone. The official video for the irresistibly catchy empowerment anthem now boasts over 75 million YouTube views. Upon release, MTV News praised the song as a "big, melodic pop anthem that celebrates individuality and embracing one's unique flaws and quirks."

Dubbed the "Princess of Pop" by V Magazine and "Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, Ava has been feted with a wide range of media attention, including features in Vanity Fair, Billboard,FORBES, PAPER, and more. Earlier this year, the rising pop artist made her national TV debut with performances of "Sweet but Psycho" on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The TODAY Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Max spent much of her summer on the road, lighting up the stage at radio-sponsored summer concerts and making her much-anticipated World Pride debut by headlining PrideFestival Tea Dance at New York City's Pier 17.

Watch the lyric video for "Torn" here:





