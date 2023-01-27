Ava Max Releases New Album 'Diamonds & Dancefloors'

RIAA multi-platinum certified global pop sensation Ava Max has unveiled her eagerly awaited sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors. The album releases alongside official visualizer for recent track "One Of Us."

Following RIAA Certified Platinum debut album Heaven & Hell, the disco-powered new album features standout single "Million Dollar Baby," which garnered 10M streams and 8M music video views in just two weeks after release and has now amassed 108M global streams.

Hailed by PAPER as "a euphoric euro dance number," "Million Dollar Baby" is joined by an official music video, directed by Andrew Donoho (Khalid, Janelle Monae, Paul McCartney), currently boasting over 25Mviews. The sophomore album also includes recent releases "Cold As Ice" and "One of Us," 80s disco track "Dancing's Done," powerful "Weapons" and passionately self-assured "Maybe You're The Problem."

The album was written by singer-songwriter Ava alongside an elite cast of GRAMMY winning writers and producers, including Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie), Madison Love (Madison Beer, Camila Cabello), Michel "Lindgren" Schulz (John Legend, Dua Lipa), Melanie Fontana (BTS, John Legend) and Ryan Tedder (Beyonce, Leona Lewis, Adele).

To celebrate the release of Diamonds & Dancefloors, Ava recently announced a headline show taking place on February 2, 2023 at the famous Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, with tickets selling out in minutes. For more information, please visit HERE.

Ava rang in 2023 with a stellar performance on CNN's New Year's Eve Liveand is ringing in album release with her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Showand an exclusive story featured on Rolling Stone, which wrote, "Max's vocals shine on 'Ghost' as she sings about 'feeling haunted' by her ex over sparkling synth lines.

On the disco-drenched 'Hold Up, Wait a Minute,' Max questions her partner's connection with a past love. And her most emotional song on the project, 'One of Us,' started as a ballad but transformed into an empowering anthem about coming to terms with the end of a relationship."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: