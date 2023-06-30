Ava Max & Alok Share New Single 'Car Keys'

The official music video was filmed internationally in Hamburg, Germany and Sao Paulo, Brazil and is on the way.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Ava Max & Alok Share New Single 'Car Keys'

Brazilian music superstar and philanthropist Alok, known for chart-topping collaborations with the likes of James Arthur, John Legend, Tove Lo, Ella Eyre and Ellie Goulding has teamed up with global pop sensation Ava Max, known for monster hits like “Sweet But Psycho” with over 2 billion streams, for their new single, “Car Keys.”

With a combined monthly listenership of over 50 million on Spotify alone, along with an all-star songwriting team of collaborators and Tiesto’s iconic “Ayla” sample leading the way, “Car Keys” is a contestant for Summer hit of 2023 and is available now on all DSPs and streaming services, with an official music video filmed internationally in Hamburg, Germany and Sao Paulo, Brazil on the way.

The most-listened-to Brazilian artist in the world on Spotify and #1 DJ in Latin America is ending his Spring with this new single following an action packed few months highlighted most recently by a performance at EDC Las Vegas and virtually accepting a charity award from Cannes Film Festival in the same night, his massive Infinite Experience concert, and exclusive Tomorrowland radio show launch.

The collaboration “Car Keys” features Tiesto’s iconic “Ayla” sample and was produced by top producer Cirkut (The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Rihanna) and written by another superstar in UK singer-songwriter Raye, who just recently won the prestigious Ivor Novello songwriter award for Best Contemporary Song for having written “Escapism.” All songwriters of “Car Keys” have over 40 billion streams combined on Spotify.

“Ava is someone I’ve wanted to work with for a long time and I couldn’t be happier with the experience and the result. I can’t wait for the world to hear it!” - Alok

Known for his massive international performances, especially in his home country of Brazil, Alok has been continuing to build his new and now infamous Infinite Experience brand, which is a globe-traveling experimental concert project aimed to create a deeper connection through mind-blowing visual experiences and appearances by special guests timed to key moments in his audio-sensory vision.

Following his massive Infinite Experience show in Brazil earlier this month, Alok also announced the launch of his Infinite Experience radio show on Tomorrowland Radio. In line with his aim to take Brazilian music to the world, his Infinite Experience radio show airs on One World Radio every first Friday of the month between 21:00 and 22:00 CET, where he brings the Tomorrowland Brasil atmosphere to the airwaves.

Known globally as a climate change activist fighting for indigenous peoples, just after his colossal performance at one of the world’s biggest dance music festivals, EDC Las Vegas, Alok was honored virtually with a prestigious award from the Better World Fund Gala during the Cannes Film Festival for his charity work with his Alok Institute in conjunction with the Amazônia Fund Alliance program for the Brazilian Federation of UNESCO.

In 2022, he launched his “The Future Is Ancestral” philanthropic project, with a remarkable inaugural event that brought his climate change initiatives and partnership to the United Nations’ Global Compact to  kickoff New York’s Climate Change Week with a series of panels and a historic, first-ever performance on the rooftop of the United Nations headquarters.

“It has been a great experience collaborating with Alok on ‘Car Keys.’ The process of cutting the record and shooting a video while on tour was a blast, and I’m excited for the world to finally hear it!” - Ava Max

Ava Max has emerged as a pop powerhouse with billions of streams, a procession of multi platinum certifications, countless sold out shows, and Billboard Hot 100 success. With her unapologetic attitude and jaw-dropping vocals, Ava vaulted to the forefront of pop culture with “Sweet But Psycho,” which is now quadruple platinum and held a spot in the Top 10 on the Hot 100 for three weeks.  

In 2020, she released her platinum-certified full-length debut, Heaven & Hell, which boasted the double-platinum “Kings & Queens,” platinum-certified “So Am I,” and gold-certified “Salt.” She has had blockbuster collaborations with the likes of David Guetta, Alan Walker, Pablo Alborán, and Jason Derulo. Ava also linked up with Tiësto for “The Motto” which not only crashed the Top 5 of the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, but it also picked up a platinum certification.

Her body of work has led Forbes to place her among its coveted “30 Under 30” for 2021, and win “Best Push Artist” at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Ava Max has continued her tremendous success in 2023 with the release of her impressive sophomore LP, Diamonds and Dancefloors in January.

One of the lead singles on the album, “Maybe You’re The Problem” reeled in hundreds of millions of streams. Her next single from the project, “Million Dollar Baby” arrived to widespread critical acclaim.

Listen to the new single here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

