Ava Della Pietra Releases New Single 'My Boyfriend'

Today, singer/songwriter and Broadway actress Ava Della Pietra releases "my boyfriend," the latest in a series of high-profile singles leading up to the release of her debut EP 'truth or truth,' out this summer.

"For the first time in my life, I want a boyfriend," Della Pietra reveals in the dreamy new tune. "This is a song about new love - the moment you realize that the boys you once ignored are suddenly much more interesting," she reflects. "I wanted to capture that feeling - the daydreams and fantasies, the starry eyes and butterflies. I hope this song will bring listeners back to the experience of their very first crush, or to dream about the romance they want in their lives."

The release of "my boyfriend" follows a busy year for Ava, who according to Music Connection Magazine's recent Songwriter Profile, "is on her way to carving her spot on the pop music scene." On the heels of performances on Voice of America's "Border Crossings" and "Today In Nashville," who called Ava a "triple threat," Hollywood Life premiered her dreamy single "power of you" about about overcoming other people's expectations, writing "Ava is poised to be a songwriting powerhouse of her generation with a keen eye, an open heart, and a spirit dedicated to using her platform for good."

The song reached #21 on the AC Adult Contemporary Billboard radio chart and #18 on the MediaBase AC radio chart. Ava's song "Optimist" was also awarded the "Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting" award by The Great American Song Contest.

For as long as she can remember, Ava has been drawn to music - but it wasn't just listening to it; it was creating it. A multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, bass, guitar, violin, and ukulele, Ava began performing at age four and writing songs at age five. By the time she was 12, she was starring in the original Broadway cast of School Of Rock, having already toured the country in the national tours of White Christmas and Les Misérables.

For Ava, songwriting and performing is something that has always come easily. She's been featured on shows like Good Morning America and Sesame Street, performed at the Sundance Film Festival and the Great South Bay Music Festival, and even played Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 Knicks fans.

Recently, the New York State School Music Association Calls for Creators Competition 'Songwriters Showcase' named Ava the 2021 winner for her songs "Optimist" and "Moon," while the New York Young Performer's Prize competition awarded her 2nd prize for her performance of the song "Popular" from the musical Wicked.

Now, as she prepares for the release of her debut EP, Ava is focusing on a more acoustic path. Working with producer Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Jamie Lawson, Beyoncé) as well as producers Steven Martinez, Adrian Gurvitz (Andra Day, Ziggy Marley) and Jimmy Greco, Ava has written more than 130 songs, many of which whilst quarantining with her family on Long Island. "My creativity was really flowing, I would just sit right down and write a song. My newer songs are based on emotions that I am feeling in my every day life."

Confident, talented, smart and focused, the world is, as they say, Ava's oyster, something she isn't taking for granted. "I am going to take things as they go and continue to share my experiences with people," Ava said. "No matter what I do when I get older, I will always keep releasing music."

While the topics of her songs range from friendships to love to boys to world issues, Ava spends a lot of time with her lyrics when she's writing, knowing that they will always be a place in time that she has captured. "Music is such a powerful way to convey my thoughts and ideas, it's like a journal, a true snapshot of my life. Looking at it retrospectively, it has helped me discover a lot about myself; I hope my songs do the same for others."

