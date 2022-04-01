Austrian DJ/Producer Parov Stelar Releases New Track, 'Toxic Lover'

Austrian DJ/producer and artist Parov Stelar is back with 'Toxic Lover', another infectious lead single released ahead of his highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'Moonlight Love Affair', set to come out later next month. The new original production follows up a series of singles, including 'Candy Girl' and its Late Night Mix from earlier in the year. The prolific stalwart's latest sonic endeavor sees him reworking The Shangri-Las now TikTok famous tune from 1964, 'Remember - Walking In The Sand (The Oh No Song)'. Out now via the talent's very-own Etage Noir Recordings, the newly reimagined four-on-the-floor offering is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.



The track immediately kicks off with the famous sultry vocal, paired alongside an expertly-crafted palpable tension. The build-up rises, and is quickly unleashed in full force as the bass drops. A series of rolling soundscapes, a propelling ambiance, and an enthralling intensity characterize the majority of the rework, in turn marking 'Toxic Lover' as a prime reimagining that stands apart from its source material in all the best ways. Opting for a more energetic approach, the original's slower pace is nowhere to be found as the anthemic remix takes the listener on a tour de force of sound. In all, it marks a pivotal moment for the multifaceted creative force as he readies for the eventual release of his upcoming album and accompanying European 'Venom' tour.



ABOUT PAROV STELAR -- Marcus Fuereder, know professionally as Parov Stelar, is an established Austrian musician who has pioneered the 'electro swing' genre since his debut EP 'Kisskiss' was released in 2004. Over time, his work has been featured in various movie and TV shows, as well as advertisements for Audi, Colgate, Google, Target, and many more. To-date, he's released ten full-length albums and over twenty EPs, with staunch support stemming from Klingande, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, and Lana Del Rey, to name just a few. He's also graced the decks of venerated events such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and more. The chart-topping act has also pursued other mediums such as visual art, having recently presented a summer museum exhibition last year with 25 large-format paintings in his hometown of Linz. Additionally, his 2012 hit 'Booty Swing' has been officially implemented into the TikTok app in-full, playing each time one chooses the 'Hollywood Makeup Effect', a highly impressive feat for any musician.

