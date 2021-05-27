Australian Alt-Pop Artist Chymes Releases Debut EP 'Hell & Divine'

Tomorrow, Australian alternative pop artist Chymes will share her captivating debut EP, Hell & Divine, packed with assertive beats layered with her signature ethereal vocals. The EP is an energizing whirl of power struggles and finding one's voice.

"All I knew was that music helped me express myself," says Chymes who grew up writing songs on her guitar. It was not until she met producer Cameron Taylor that everything fell into place. Hell & Divine finds Chymes at her most daring and expressive yet.

Chymes adds, "Writing this EP felt very transformational for me. I was in the darkest place I think I've ever been in but was writing the best music I've ever written. It was such an interesting experience to look back on because whilst I was so unwell mentally, I felt so open writing my lyrics and free to explore what sounds I liked and inspired me. I had written 5 out of the 6 songs with one writer and we spent a lot of time together so it was a safe environment to be raw and honest, which I think is so integral in making good music. The EP explores different power dynamics in relationships I've had and struggled with, along with the internal relationship with myself. I also explored different ways of writing concepts and 'Never Win' is a good example; I wrote it from the perspective of a controlling, self-indulging, narcissistic person in a relationship, which was a lot of fun to explore."

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 9 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases, "Euphoria" and "Sleepless," have been featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists, including "New Pop Revolution," and earlier tracks "Dreaming" and "Wild" were featured on drama series Good Trouble. Before touring was halted due to Covid-19, she had supported Winston Surfshirt, The Preatures, Lastlings, Tigertown, Alice Ivy, Bad Pony, Evan Klar, San Mei, Austen, and more.

