Australian Alt-Emo Duo Wayside Drops New Single 'In A Place'

Australian rock duo Wayside have dropped their brand new single "In A Place" today. Inspired by elements of indie, 90's rock & alternative genres, the new single is all about personal growth, reflection, and challenging beliefs that might be holding you back. Fans can listen to "In A Place" now at https://linktr.ee/Waysideaus.

Wayside has also shared a music video. Watch it below!

On what the track means to him, vocalist Thomas Davenport says "Being able to reflect on a situation from some time ago, and recognizing how your thoughts and feelings can change through personal growth and letting go of those fears and anxieties. But on the surface, there are also strong parallel themes of courage and love. At the time I was wanting to retrace my steps, hoping to be given the opportunity to do things a little differently."

"In A Place" is the third single from the band's forthcoming full-length release, SHINE ONTO ME, due out March 3, 2021. Fans can pre-save at https://linktr.ee/waysideshineontome.

