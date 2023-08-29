Auragraph Announces New Album 'New Standard'

New Standard will be available November 17th.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Auragraph Announces New Album 'New Standard'

New Standard, the latest by Texan-turned-Angeleno progressive vaporwave producer (and Stranger Things engineer and composer) Carlos Ramirez aka Auragraph, finds him shifting focus to the dance floor across eight chrome clockworks of cosmic acid house and liquid rave glide.

Inspired by lessons learned during a 5,000 mile American road trip tour in the summer 2022, Auragraph set to work in his Simi Valley Tuff Shed of synths and hardware, pursuing an explicitly DJ-friendly muse.  “I realized I wanted to make a record where every track could go off in a live setting,” comments Ramirez.

From sleek freeway techno to arcade lurker acid to big room bangers like “666 Ambience”— which premieres today—  the tracks time-travel across the canon of club music, sifting tricks and styles to fashion fresh anthems of hypnagogic jack. It’s an album channeled as much as crafted, tapping into the decks of mythic warehouse infinities past and present, where the system rips all night and acid never dies.

A hallucinogenic journey from the sounds of late-80s acid house and late-2000s hypnagogic ‘vapor’ through the lens of 2020s coastal house revival, New Standard is revved and rhythmic, peppered with slap bass, Madchester whistles, filtered acid, gated snares, baggy cowbell, and sample pack classics – record scratches, orchestral stabs, the “Yeah! Woo!” from Lynn Collins “Think (About It).”

Mastered and cut for the dancefloor by premier engineer Josh Bonati, Ramirez describes the album process as immediate and instinctual: “I’d turn on the MPC, pick a tempo, and just improv – it was incredibly fun.”

New Standard will be available November 17th from Dais Records and pre-orders are available here.

Tour Dates

August 31  Pomona, CA @ O'Donovan's (DJ set)
September 16  Los Angeles, CA @ Non Plus Ultra
September 22  St. Lous, MO @ Pop's Blue Moon
September 23  Salt Lake City, UT @ International Artists Lounge
October 7  Joshua Tree, CA @ Mas O' Menos (DJ set)
October 12  Austin, TX @ Nite School - Cheer Up Charlie's
October 13  Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
October 14  Laredo, TX @ Boogaloo
October 21  San Diego, CA @ TBA
November 4  Los Angeles, CA @ Flamingo Fest - Catch One
November 10  Los Angeles, CA @ The Globe / Substance Fest (DJ set)
December 8  New York, NY @ Synthicide - St. Vitus
December 9  Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

Photo by: Karina De Leon



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates Photo
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates

Now, the seminal and now-legendary debut record, lovingly pressed onto vinyl will be made available officially for the first time. Originally released on Dreamworks records in 2002, it is seeing vinyl release from Canadian Indie powerhouse, Dine Alone Records, who have been releasing new music from both Sparta and Jim Ward since 2020.

2
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single Cheap Fantastical Takedown Photo
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown'

A limited edition 12” single featuring 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown' and two new songs, 'Millions of Billions' and 'Ghost & the Snakebite,' will be available exclusively at independent record stores on October 6. Pressed on opaque red vinyl at the state-of-the-art Citizen Vinyl pressing facility in Asheville, NC.

3
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track Cubic Zirconia Photo
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track 'Cubic Zirconia'

Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of her debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ the witty, playful and intuitive artist Katy Kirby has signed to ANTI- Records and is sharing her first track via the label, titled “Cubic Zirconia.” Watch the new music video now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

4
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares Easy To Leave Photo
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares 'Easy To Leave'

Kayslee’s songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago TomorrowNola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago Tomorrow
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'
SCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD ReleaseSCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD Release
Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be AuctionedRare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON