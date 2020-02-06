August Burns Red Announce New Album GUARDIANS

August Burns Red have been upholding the artistic pillars of technical proficiency, airtight grooves, and thoughtful lyricism in the hard rock world for 17 years now. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet-JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass]-are pleased to announce their eighth full length, Guardians, out April 3 on Fearless Records. The album is available for pre-order here.



ABR have just shared the video for the new song "Defender." Listen below!



"The song 'Defender' is about having that person who can come in and take some punches for you, and be in your corner during hard times," says Rambler. "I am quite the comic book fan and I thought the lyrics could easily turn into an awesome animated short story - kind of like if the pages of a comic were to come to life. Luckily, everyone else agreed and we have this sick video to go along with the song."



The band also revealed that the album is their most truly collaborative effort to date.



"Guardians is the culmination of a complete and total team effort," says Brubaker. "Dustin and I collaborated musically more than we ever have before. Jake and Brent collaborated vocally more than they ever have before. Matt bounced more drum ideas off of us than we could even comprehend. It was the most time we've ever spent in the studio on one album. We're all so proud of this record, and we can't wait to share it with the world."



August Burns Red will embark on a tour with Killswitch Engage and Light the Torch this spring in support of Guardians. All ABR tour dates are below.



GUARDIANS TRACK LISTING:

"The Narrative"

"Bones"

"Paramount"

"Defender"

"Lighthouse"

"Dismembered Memory"

"Ties That Bind"

"Bloodletter"

"Extinct by Instinct"

"Empty Heaven"

"Three Fountains"



AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR:

WITH KILLSWITCH ENGAGE + LIGHT THE TORCH:

3/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

3/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

3/12 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds Bar & Grill*

3/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

3/14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

3/15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

3/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

3/20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3/24 - Los Angeles - The Welters

3/25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

3/26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

3/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/29 - Boise, ID - Revolution

3/31 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - Complex

4/1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

4/2 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA*

4/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

4/4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

4/5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4/8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

4/9 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY*

4/10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

4/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/12 -House of Blues - Boston

*ABR Only





