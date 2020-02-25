Audiomack & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Team Up for 'Finely Tuned' Feature

Keeping up a tradition of innovative, exclusive performances and content, preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack welcomes multiplatinum New York rap superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as its latest "Fine Tuned" artist. As part of this one-of-a-kind feature, rappers break down some of their most notable hits in an intimate performance, reimagining the structure and style all at once. This time around, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performed a medley of "Me and My Guitar" and "DTB 4 Life" from his recent blockbuster album, Artist 2.0.

Watch it below.

He joins an esteemed list of fellow "Fine Tuned" alumni, including multiplatinum superstars Kevin Gates, Akon, PnB Rock, Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, and more.

Founded in 2012 by friends and co-founders Dave Macli and Dave Ponte, Audiomack is a youth-driven, artist-first, music streaming platform. Audiomack allows artists and creators to share unlimited content for free, as well as provides tools to help them expand their audience. Over the years, it has been at the forefront of watershed moments in hip-hop and greater music culture. Key releases on the platform include: Chance the Rapper's seminal Acid Rap mixtape, J. Cole's fabled Truly Yours 1 and 2, the premiere of Eminem's eviscerating Machine Gun Kelly diss track "KILLSHOT," a trio of exclusive freestyles from Nicki Minaj and most recently, the exclusive premiere of NAV's Brown Boy EP. With a focus on hip-hop, electronic, Latin, Reggae, Afrobeats, and other top and emerging genres, plus podcasts, Audiomack has over four million daily active users, and exists as a cutting-edge streaming platform engrossed in music culture and consistently moving music forward.





