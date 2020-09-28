Atlantic Records Will Livestream AT HOME WITH THE KIDS on October 1

The special event will benefit Save the Children.

Atlantic Records has just announced a very special livestream event celebrating the all-star children's music benefit compilation, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS . Set for Thursday, October 1st at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, POPCORN & PAJAMAS will see a number of artists performing live via https://www.atlanticrecords.com/athomewiththekids . POPCORN & PAJAMAS will see exclusive performances, special appearances, and more from many of the stars featured on AT HOME WITH THE KIDS, including Matt Maeson, Winona Oak, Ema Jo Cobb, chloe moriondo, A Thousand Horses, Royal & the Serpent, Charlotte Cardin, and gnash. Further guaranteed highlights will include a dog training exhibition from Midland's Mark Wystrach, a reading of Dr. Seuss's Oh The Places You'll Go by KYLE, and a once-in-a-lifetime staring competition between Anderson East and Aaron Raitiere. For more information, please visit https://www.atlanticrecords.com/athomewiththekids .

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. 100% of Atlantic Records' net proceeds from AT HOME WITH THE KIDS benefit Save the Children , an organization helping better the lives of children across the globe by providing them with a healthy start, an opportunity to learn, and protection from harm.

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS features 23 classic children's songs, lullabies, and brand-new original family favorites, performed by an amazing lineup of top artists and rising stars. The album includes such new tracks as Matt Maeson's moving " Giants," gnash's lullaby "night night," Portugal. The Man's take on the Annie musical classic "Tomorrow," "Star Design" by The Knocks, "Riding On My Bike" by Sia, and "I Ain't No Zebra I'm A Bumblebee" by Anderson East, all of which are joined by official companion videos streaming now via YouTube. In addition, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS also features genre-spanning new music from such diverse superstars as Shelley FKA DRAM, Chromeo, Christina Perri, Tove Lo, and A/J of Saint Motel. Further family fun comes from artists including Charlotte Lawrence, IV JAY, Ema Jo Cobb, KYLE, Royal & the Serpent, Midland, Aaron Raitiere, Ben Abraham, chloe moriondo, A Thousand Horses, Charlotte Cardin, and Winona Oak.

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS has been met by critical acclaim from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, and SPIN, with PARADE declaring the album "a fun mix of groovy funk, silly pop and soothing sleepy lullabies... Perfect for your child's nap time and silly dance parties, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS is a fun addition to children's music with a great cause to boot."

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding over 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of over 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow Save the Children at Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

For additional information, or to make a donation, please visit www.savethechildren.org .

