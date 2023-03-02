Ashnikko Announces Debut Album 'WEEDKILLER' & World Tour
The new album will be out June 2nd via Warner Records.
After emerging as one of today's most innovative alt-pop artists with more than 2.5 billion streams, genre-blurring pop star Ashnikko (she/they) announces her highly-anticipated debut album, WEEDKILLER, out June 2nd via Warner Records.
In celebration, Ashnikko unveils bouncy alt-pop single "Worms," the genre-spanning follow-up to fiery nu-metal inspired track "You Make Me Sick!" which earned global buzz from the likes of PAPER, The FADER, Rolling Stone, NME, Billboard, and more.
Pre-order/save WEEDKILLER here.
Ashnikko has also just announced her biggest tour to date - the 2023 WEEDKILLER World Tour - making stops across North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia, as well as several festival performances around the world, including her Coachella debut in April. Tickets are available at ashnikko.com next Friday, March 10th at 10am local time. See all dates here, with US dates listed below.
Crafted with longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller [Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama], debut album WEEDKILLER follows Ashnikko's hugely successful 2021 mixtape DEMIDEVIL - which is now RIAA-certified Gold - and 2019 EP Hi, It's Me, which set her straight on the path to superstardom, earning widespread global acclaim from the likes of VOGUE, NPR, The New York Times, NME, Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more.
The WEEDKILLER universe that Ashnikko has created is a dystopian fantasy that tells the story of a fae civilization occupied and destroyed by machines that feed on organic matter where the faerie protagonist seeks revenge by becoming part machine - a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology. Full of equal parts naked vulnerability and joyful rebellion, WEEDKILLER gives a thundering voice to the oppressed.
Ashnikko states, "My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into. My wings have been ripped out, but I've built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER."
UPCOMING US TOUR DATES
US FESTIVALS
April 14, 2023 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 21, 2023 - Indio, CA - Coachella
WEEDKILLER TOUR 2023 - US LEG
September 15, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
September 16, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
September 18, 2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
September 19, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
September 21, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
September 22, 2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
September 23, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
September 26, 2023 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
September 28, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National
October 02, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
October 03, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
October 05, 2023 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
October 06, 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard
October 07, 2023 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
October 10, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
October 11, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
October 13, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
October 14, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
October 16, 2023 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
October 17, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell
October 19, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
October 20, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
October 21, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
October 24, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
October 27, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren