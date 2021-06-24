Ashley Jordan Premieres New Single & Music Video 'Angels & Demons'

Today, country powerhouse Ashley Jordan premieres her newest single and music video for "Angels & Demons." The song is a stunning ballad about the journey many of us take in learning to be vulnerable and allowing ourselves to love and be loved.

﻿Of the single, Jordan shares, "For me, the process of growing up involved the letting go of the ideals/fairytales I had as a little girl regarding love and relationships. I had to finally accept that love is sometimes messy and confusing and that often it feels like you're being pulled in different directions - towards the light and sometimes into the darkness. My song 'Angels and Demons' expresses that confusion in growing up and learning to love and be loved - and about the hope for becoming who you are supposed to be."

The corresponding music video was directed by Paul Travers, and features the dancing talents of 9 year old National Ballroom competitive dancing star Ruby Marie Taylor, as well as Tory Hitchcock and Kelsey Grills, who also features as the video's choreographer. Shot in multiple locations across Massachusetts including the beautiful Spire Center in Plymouth MA, the video's production team also included Cinematographer and First Assistant Camera Tommy Colbert, Lighting Director Phil Grenier, and Wardrobe and Set Designer Rae Finn. Fans can watch the clip exclusively today on American Songwriter.

Described as charismatic, honest and a vocal powerhouse, singer/songwriter Ashley Jordan has performed her music across the U.S. for the past 10 years. Over the course of her career, she has had the honor of supporting artists such as Trace Adkins, Easton Corbin, Uncle Cracker, The Beach Boys, Jimmie Allen, The Charlie Daniels Band, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, Rusted Root, Jason Mraz, Phillip Phillips, Christina Perri, O.A.R., Howie Day and more. Jordan has performed for audiences as large as 40,000, and in 2015, her song "Angels" received a 1st Round Grammy nomination. She is the first-ever female back-to-back winner of the coveted Boston Music Awards "Country Artist of the Year" accolade (2017 and 2018) and nominated for a third and now a fourth time in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Ashley is also a two time NashNext Finalist (top 10 nation-wide 2016 and 2017), selected both years by Big Machine Label Group and Cumulus Media.

Jordan continued to rock the music scene in 2019 with several appearances on WGBH with Jared Bowen on "Open Studio", and later a "Live at Fraser" performance, supporting the national touring band The Ghost of Paul Revere. Jordan and her full band have also been performing high-energy shows across the states with partnerships with The New England Revolution Soccer Club and the legendary Barnyard All Terrain / Trucks Gone Wild festivals in Maine.

In late 2019, Jordan began recording her fifth album of original music at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, TN with legendary platinum producer Jeff Huskins. The album will feature "Angels & Demons" as well as previous singles "One More Night," "Gone Girl" and "Still Hear Him Talking."

For more information on Ashley Jordan, please visit https://www.ashleyjordanmusic.com.

