Ashland Craft and Meghan Patrick to Embark on Co-Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leo33 Recording Artist Ashland Craft is hitting the road this spring, co-headlining “The Rollin’ Stoned Tour” alongside fellow powerhouse vocalist Meghan Patrick. These two fearless artists are bringing their raw, high-energy brand of country music to six cities across the U.S., with all tickets on sale now HERE.

“I can’t wait to get on the road with Meghan and bring this tour to life,” says Ashland. “We both bring a lot of passion and energy to what we do, and this tour is a chance to share that with the fans in a way that feels authentic to us. It’s going to be a wild, rowdy time, and we’re ready to bring some country music with grit to every stop.”

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Ashland’s latest single, “Lie A Little,” which showcases her signature blend of storytelling and attitude, listen HERE. She recently wrapped tours with Cody Johnson and Tucker Wetmore and is gearing up to join Luke Bryan later this summer for select dates on his “Country Song Came On” Tour. She’s also set to perform at major festivals including Tortuga Music Festival and Field & Stream Festival, continuing her streak as one of country music’s most exciting live performers. In addition to hitting the road, Ashland is currently in the studio working on new music, with her next album set for release later this year.

Ashland Craft Upcoming Tour Dates:

Apr 5 Tortuga Music Festival Fort Lauderdale, FL Apr 10 The Stache Grand Rapids, MI* Apr 11 LRH Live (Lori’s Road House) West Chester, OH* Apr 12 TBA TBA* Apr 17 Carol’s Pub Chicago, IL* Apr 18 The Grainery Plain City, OH* Apr 19 PBR Louisville Louisville, KY* Jun 5 Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY+ Jun 6 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Camden, NJ+ Jun 7 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC+ Jun 12 Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA+ Jun 13 Kia Center Orlando, FL+ Jun 20 Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX+ Jun 21 Cajundome Arena & Convention Center Lafayette, LA+ Oct 4 Field & Stream Festival Winnsboro, SC

*The Rollin’ Stoned Tour

+With Luke Bryan

About Ashland Craft

Hailing from Piedmont, South Carolina, Ashland Craft has quickly become one of country music’s most buzzed-about rising artists. A member of CMT’s Next Women of Country and Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch, she has built a reputation for her powerhouse vocals, unfiltered storytelling, and honky-tonk spirit. After touring with Cody Johnson, Brothers Osborne, and Zac Brown Band, Craft continues to carve out her own lane in country music, drawing from influences like Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, and Joe Diffie to create a sound that’s equal parts modern and timeless.

About Meghan Patrick

Ontario native, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick is as real as they come. She playfully blends her tough-as-nails exterior with a casual, cool narrative—showing the world that women can be sexy, strong, intimate, and gritty. A back-to-back CCMA Female Artist of the Year with 19 CMAOntario Awards, Patrick has proven her staying power in country music. Her latest album, Golden Child, is her most personal work yet, peeling back the layers of her journey through therapy, self-reflection, and a deeper sense of authenticity. With a background that includes fronting a 10-piece funk act, studying opera and jazz, and even touring as part of a bluegrass group, Patrick's versatility and powerful storytelling set her apart as one of country music’s most compelling voices.

Photo credit: Randy Shaffer

Comments