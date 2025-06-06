Ashe and FINNEAS Reunite as The Favors for Debut Album Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Longtime friends and collaborators FINNEAS and Ashe, who first captured hearts with their 2019 hit “Moral of the Story” and followed it up with 2021’s “Till Forever Falls Apart”—are reuniting under a new name: The Favors.

In commemoration of the announcement, they have just released their timeless debut single “The Little Mess You Made." The union sounds as lush as it does lived-in, as multi-platinum artist Ashe and award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer FINNEAS’ also share details of their forthcoming debut album together; The Dream, out on September 19 via Darkroom Records. Listen to the single below, and learn more about the new album.

Drawing deep inspiration from the golden era of the Laurel Canyon, The Favors take a decidedly old school approach. Steady percussion, off-the-cuff guitar phrasing, nostalgic production, and gloriously gritty harmonies underscore era-agnostic songs that are equally appropriate for the last dance in a smoky bar circa 1977 or a sunset slot at Coachella in 2027.

The Dream channels the intimate storytelling and sun-soaked melancholy of artists like The Mamas and the Papas, Carole King and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon and Garfunkel and Fleetwood Mac—filtered through a cinematic lens that stretches coast to coast. Largely written and recorded in Nashville where Ashe resides and Los Angeles where FINNEAS is from, The Dream is a no-rules project that revives the warmth and groove of '70s pop with razor-sharp songwriting, lush harmonies, and a distinctly modern edge.

“This is the way every artist dreams of making an album,” grins Ashe. “People don’t sing together anymore when they’re recording, but it was so romantic and fun.” FINNEAS adds, “It’s a true ‘long-play album’ in its real intended meaning. Hopefully, you can have friends over, cook a meal, and play this on vinyl front-to-back.” Ashe concludes “I want you to feel simultaneously warm, fuzzy, and heartbroken at the same time.”

Photo credit: Alex G Harper

