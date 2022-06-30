Ashanti Will Release Children's Book 'MY NAME IS A STORY'

HarperCollins Publishers announced today MY NAME IS A STORY, a debut picture book from GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Ashanti, with illustrations by Monica Mikai.

Inspired by Ashanti's real-life experiences, MY NAME IS A STORY is an uplifting picture book that will instill confidence in its readers. Told through the perspective of her younger self, Ashanti celebrates her name's meaning, spelling, and pronunciation. As she learns more about her name, she learns more about herself. This joyful book is perfect for any child struggling to embrace what makes them special and unique.

Ashanti is a GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, author, and philanthropist who over three decades has built a groundbreaking career in music, film, television, and beyond.

She reigns as one of Billboard's Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010, and her debut self-named album celebrates its 20-year anniversary in April 2022. Throughout her career, Ashanti has sold over 27 million records worldwide and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7, 2022. This is her first book for children.

World English rights for MY NAME IS A STORY were sold to Luana Horry, Executive Editor, HarperCollins Children's Books, from Kirby Kim at Janklow & Nesbit.