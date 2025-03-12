Arm's Length to Play Headline Shows in Support of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arm’s Length will play a special headline run of album release shows for ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ taking place in major cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia and New York City. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, March 13 at noon EST and will be available here. Shows will kick off on June 8 and support comes from Charmer and Wakelee.

The album release shows will follow the band’s spring headline tour taking place in May which feature support from Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Riley! and Bike Routes. Tickets for that tour are on sale now at www.armslengthmusic.com.

The band’s highly anticipated sophomore album ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ will be released on May 16 via Pure Noise Records and is available for pre-order here. The first single and music video for “Funny Face” is out now.

Arm’s Length Live Dates

Spring headliner

with Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Riley! and Bike Routes

Tickets on sale now at www.armslengthmusic.com

May 2 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

May 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

May 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

May 7 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

May 8 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

May 10 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

May 11 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

May 12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May 14 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

May 15 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

May 16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 17 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

May 18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

May 22 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

May 23 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

May 24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

May 25 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

Album Release Show Dates

w/Charmer and Wakelee

Tickets on sale Thursday, March 13 at noon EST at www.armslengthmusic.com

June 9 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

June 10 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

June 11 – Toronto, ON – AXIS

June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club

June 14 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Building on the emotional rawness and introspection of their debut, ‘Never Before Seen, Never Again Found’, ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ finds the band pushing their boundaries, offering a deeper exploration of personal trauma, love, loss, and the resilience that emerges from navigating life’s darkest moments. Their debut album marked them as an indie band to watch, conjuring praise from writers at SPIN, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Exclaim!, and Loudwire among others.

Produced once again by Anton DeLost, who worked with the band on their previous releases, There’s A Whole World Out There marks a significant evolution for Arm’s Length. While Steinberg wrote the bulk of the material solo, the full band—guitarist Jeremy White, bassist Ben Greenblatt, and drummer Jeff White—helped bring these songs to life in the studio, with additional contributions from Bonnie Brooksbank (strings) and Alex Scalzo-Brown (piano).

Steinberg’s personal struggles, which he openly addressed in his songwriting, are central to the album’s creation. He confesses that during the period leading up to the writing of this record, he was “the most mentally ill” he had ever been. Yet, it was precisely through confronting these intense experiences that the album came to life with such urgency and honesty. “The songs aren’t written for anyone else at all,” he says, emphasizing the raw, unfiltered emotion that drives the record’s sound and lyrics.

