Arlo McKinley Announces Coast To Coast Fall Tour

On the heels of releasing his acclaimed new album This Mess We're In last month, appearing on NPR Morning Edition, singing the national anthem at a recent Cincinnati Reds game, and playing his first series of international dates earlier this year, Arlo McKinley has just announced a coast-to-coast fall tour.

All dates are on sale now, with tickets available here: https://www.arlomckinley.com/#tour.

From a return to the East Coast and the Healing Appalachia festival in September, to a run through his native Midwest in October, to his Los Angeles live debut and beyond in November, McKinely and his band are about to bring more than 35 shows his "best songs yet."

Backed by an ace band of drums, bass, pedal steel, guitar and banjo, this tour will highlight the brilliance that is Arlo McKinley's This Mess We're In, out now on Oh Boy Records. Celebrated by NPR Music, Billboard, Consequence, FLOOD, No Depression and more, the album "solidifies Arlo McKinley's place as one of the most exciting new voices in country and Americana" (Billboard).

Listen to This Mess We're In and watch the new lyric video for "Rushintherug," a Neil Young-inspired standout that captures the album's rousing essence and steadfast mission to move forward here.

Offering "consolation in the midst of darkness" (NPR Music), the album is a collection of the Cincinnati songwriter's most unabashed, unflinchingly honest music to date, spanning multiple lives' worth of experience with loss, addiction, mental health and self-forgiveness.

While the record mixes Arlo's gentle rasp with the sympathetic, sturdy backing of his band, Arlo's live shows rev up his vibrant vignettes into a rocking spectacle. Listen to Arlo McKinley on NPR's Morning Edition to hear a bit about the man and mindset behind the record.

Listen to the new single here:

Arlo McKinley Tour Dates

8/17 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

8/18 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Ruin

8/19 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Festival

8/25 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

8/26 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8/27 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Roots Festival Late Night

@ George's Majestic Lounge

8/28 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill

9/3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Blues Festival

9/4 - Frisco, CO - Copper Mountain Resort*

9/5 - Avon, CO - Avon Performance Pavilion*

9/9 - Morehead, KY - Frankie's Plaza

9/10 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots

9/11 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

9/14 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

9/15 - Boston, MA - Atwood's Tavern

9/16 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

9/17 - Burlington, VT - Nectar's

9/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

9/21 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

9/22 - Washington, DC - Hill Country Barbeque

9/24 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia

10/1 - Middlesboro, KY - Cumberland Mtn Fall Festival

10/7 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

10/15 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout

10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon

10/18 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/19 - Des Moines, IA - xBk

10/21 - Boulder, CO - Velvet Elk Lounge

10/22 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/23 - Frisco, CO - 10Mile Music Hall

10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/27 - Garden City (Boise), ID - Visual Arts Collective

10/29 - Whitefish, MT - Remington Bar

10/30 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

11/3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

11/4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/5 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre

11/8 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers

11/11 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

11/13 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

*featuring Jeremy Pinnell