Arlie Return With New Single 'karma'

Visionary indie-pop outfit Arlie has announced today's long-awaited premiere of their transcendent new single "karma" - out now via Atlantic Records (listen here). Their first new release in over three years, the song arrives with an official music video shot in their hometown of Nashville and starring lead singer/songwriter/producer Nathaniel Banks, plus appearances by the whole band - Adam Lochemes, Carson Lystad, and Ryan Savage (watch here).

"karma" is at once many things - an alt-rock banger that slowly crescendos into raucous auto-tune and distortion, while simultaneously a showcase of exceptional songwriting.

Banks expands upon the song: "'karma' is both narrative-driven and pure emotional catharsis. It's easily the most 'country' and simultaneously the most Warped-Tour-mosh-pit-ready song on our upcoming album. The song tells the story of a pregnancy scare that brought an already tumultuous relationship to the breaking point."

Arlie will celebrate their return with a wide-ranging North American tour supporting Dayglow. The Harmony House Tour gets underway September 9th at Dallas, TX's House of Blues and includes already sold-out shows in Austin, Boston, Los Angeles (2 nights at The Fonda), and New York's iconic Webster Hall. For complete details and ticket information, click here.

"karma" marks the first new music from Arlie since 2018's breakthrough Wait EP. Hailed for its striking synthesis of classic pop melodies with wildly creative modern production, the EP included such hit singles as "didya think" and "big fat mouth," both joined by official music videos.

The project immediately drew acclaim for its invigorating songcraft, meticulous production, and playful, summertime energy. Upon release, FLAUNT praised the EP for "fusing a sound both futuristic and vintage...Arlie flirts with an aroma of nostalgic youth, like a mix between a 1984 Testarossa and The Jetsons' hovercraft." Ones to Watch similarly declared it: "A true collage of everything from pop to alternative, pulled together with a squelching kaleidoscopic flare...beaming with lyrical savviness that exudes alternative infatuation."

With over 54M worldwide streams and counting, Arlie have fast risen from a lo-fi solo project to critically acclaimed indie pop sensations. Founded in 2015 as the bedroom pop brainchild of Nashville-based singer-songwriter-producer Nathaniel Banks, Arlie expanded into a full-fledged band and quickly began growing a fervent fan following in Music City and beyond. Genre-blurring tracks like "big fat mouth" and "Too Long" lit up playlists across the country and have only grown in popularity in the years that followed. Indeed, Arlie's overall streaming numbers have more than tripled since they were last active, while also maintaining a devoted audience exceeding 550K monthly listeners.

Arlie followed the Wait EP with nearly non-stop touring, including tours with Rostam, Mt Joy, COIN, and Cold War Kids, show-stealing sets at such festivals as Bonnaroo and Forecastle, and an East Coast headline run (supported by Briston Maroney) that included sold-out shows in both Nashville and Brooklyn.

Watch the "karma" video below!

ARLIE

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2021

ALL DATES WITH DAYGLOW

SEPTEMBER

9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues SOLD OUT

10 - Austin, TX - Stubb's SOLD OUT

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT

17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

18 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory SOLD OUT

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot SOLD OUT

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

OCTOBER

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT

17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall SOLD OUT

19 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

21 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

23 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Center

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

27 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

30 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman