Tickets will go on-sale Friday, with early access pre-sale starting tomorrow at 10 AM.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Arkells Announce 'At Your Service' 2023 US Tour Ahead of New LP 'Laundry Pile'

Arkells announce a fresh string of dates across the USA – The At Your Service Tour will kick off September 29th in Philadelphia, PA and conclude October 22nd in Los Angeles, CA. Joining them on the run will be special guest, electronic, alt-rocker Robert DeLong. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, with early access pre-sale starting tomorrow at 10 AM.

“America is a big ol’ place and we like to go as often as we can,” says Arkells frontman Max Kerman. “We have a new record with new songs to play, but also all your favourites - sorry, favorites. Arkells are here to please, and at your service. In the tradition of the band, no two tours will be the same so come ready to be delighted. New tricks. New songs. Same big ol’ smiles on our faces when we see you.”

There’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years, having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, ahead of the introduction to brand new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Their latest single, “Skin,” via Virgin Music, features a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars. A modern take on a classic Americana sound, KCRW notes it boasts “shades of sunny California 90s rock station, big bold singalong vocals celebrating the love in your life, and the drums+guitar+piano chords that wouldn’t be out of place in a John Hughes movie.”

Much of Arkells’ most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic. Ever evolving to offer up new and unexpected songs, their Laundry Pile album is a more personal, pensive, and reserved collection. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.

ARKELLS TOUR DATES

July 21 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Music Festival
July 22 - Red Deer, AB - Westerner Days Fair
July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)
August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex
August 11 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor
August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest
Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
September 30 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
October 3 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
October 5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
October 8 – Chicago, IL – Metro
October 10 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf
October 13 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
October 15 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
October 16 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
*w/ Special Guest Robert DeLong

About Arkells:

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as “the right kind of band for this decade,” Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. They are the 2023 recipients of the JUNO Award for “Group of the Year” – making them the most decorated act in the category, having won the honour more than any other group.

As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present – building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and albums at every turn.

The band’s most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic, and there’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last few years - having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers - ahead of the introduction to their brand-new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.

Fearless with their creative ambition, Laundry Pile best exemplifies what makes Arkells different. It's their most personal, pensive, and reserved collection of songs to date, guided by the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience, revealing a rawness and beauty that will bring fans closer to the band than ever before.

Photo by Nathan Nash


