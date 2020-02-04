Archie Hamilton Announces Debut Tour Spanning USA, Canada and Mexico
Continuing his stride into the new decade, London-based artist Archie Hamilton has announced his first major international tour across the US, Canada and Mexico which will run from 14th February through to 21st March with more dates to be announced.
Kicking things off in Montreal, the Moscow Records label-boss touches down for several dates in Canada before heading to Miami for the first show of the US leg. Visiting Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, San Francisco and Chicago along the way, he will also play in Guadalajara on March 5th. Finishing up his tour at the mecca of dance music, Miami Music Week, Archie plays two shows in the city from 19th March to 22nd March.
The announcement comes during an exciting time for the UK born DJ and producer who recently released his highly anticipated BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, aired live on dance music royalty, Pete Tong's show receiving critical acclaim from his fans and contemporaries.
This follows his debut album Archive Fiction released during the summer - a perfectly curated, ten-track LP that blends his musical upbringing with his current tastes, incorporating elements of trip-hop and drum'n'bass alongside deep house, neo jazz, minimal styles and post-90s tech house.
2019 featured performances at some of the world's most recognisable clubs, stages and parties including ADE, the Warehouse Project, Music On, Sonus, Sunwaves and Tobacco Dock, plus a New Year's Day set at DC-10 for the iconic ibiza party brand Circoloco. Gearing up for his biggest year to date, he will also perform at London's Studio 338, alongside Italian icon Marco Carola and his infamous Music On brand, on 8th February.
Archive Fiction LP Album Tour Dates
Feb 14 - StereoBar, Montreal
Feb 15 - Coda, Toronto
Feb 28 - Floyd, Miami
Feb 29 - Alley Cat, Atlanta
Mar 5 - Bar Americas, Guadalajara
Mar 6 - Sound, Los Angeles
Mar 7 - The Block, Salt Lake City
Mar 8 - CRSSD After Dark, San Diego
Mar 11 - Dvina Modern Fare, Phoenix
Mar 13 - Halcyon, San Francisco
Mar 14 - Bar Standard, Denver
Mar 19 - Paradise @ Space, Miami
Mar 20 - Spybar, Chicago
Mar 21 - Get Lost, Miami
Consistently breaking down career barriers this is just the next phase in one of UK dance music's hardest working individuals.