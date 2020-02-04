Archie Hamilton Announces Debut Tour Spanning USA, Canada and Mexico

Continuing his stride into the new decade, London-based artist Archie Hamilton has announced his first major international tour across the US, Canada and Mexico which will run from 14th February through to 21st March with more dates to be announced.

Kicking things off in Montreal, the Moscow Records label-boss touches down for several dates in Canada before heading to Miami for the first show of the US leg. Visiting Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, San Francisco and Chicago along the way, he will also play in Guadalajara on March 5th. Finishing up his tour at the mecca of dance music, Miami Music Week, Archie plays two shows in the city from 19th March to 22nd March.

The announcement comes during an exciting time for the UK born DJ and producer who recently released his highly anticipated BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, aired live on dance music royalty, Pete Tong's show receiving critical acclaim from his fans and contemporaries.

This follows his debut album Archive Fiction released during the summer - a perfectly curated, ten-track LP that blends his musical upbringing with his current tastes, incorporating elements of trip-hop and drum'n'bass alongside deep house, neo jazz, minimal styles and post-90s tech house.

2019 featured performances at some of the world's most recognisable clubs, stages and parties including ADE, the Warehouse Project, Music On, Sonus, Sunwaves and Tobacco Dock, plus a New Year's Day set at DC-10 for the iconic ibiza party brand Circoloco. Gearing up for his biggest year to date, he will also perform at London's Studio 338, alongside Italian icon Marco Carola and his infamous Music On brand, on 8th February.

Archive Fiction LP Album Tour Dates

Feb 14 - StereoBar, Montreal

Feb 15 - Coda, Toronto

Feb 28 - Floyd, Miami

Feb 29 - Alley Cat, Atlanta

Mar 5 - Bar Americas, Guadalajara

Mar 6 - Sound, Los Angeles

Mar 7 - The Block, Salt Lake City

Mar 8 - CRSSD After Dark, San Diego

Mar 11 - Dvina Modern Fare, Phoenix

Mar 13 - Halcyon, San Francisco

Mar 14 - Bar Standard, Denver

Mar 19 - Paradise @ Space, Miami

Mar 20 - Spybar, Chicago

Mar 21 - Get Lost, Miami

Consistently breaking down career barriers this is just the next phase in one of UK dance music's hardest working individuals.





