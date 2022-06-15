Apoorva Releases New Track 'The Door Is Always Open'

Apoorva's voice features a warm, inviting embrace on the lovely track, "The door is always open." The thoughtfulness of the work comes from the way she weaves together elements of soul, r&b, and new age into this gentle atmosphere. Word choice here goes for the communal, for she has a spirit of togetherness and encouragement that manages to imbue the work with such soul. Optimism rests at the very center of the work, a belief in others that has a careful grace to it.

The song wastes no time in getting started, for there is an intrinsic beauty to it. Her voice features prominently as the rest of the piece comes into view. With a real ear for melody, she takes on a rather regal, even stately gait. Nods to the 80s influences like Enya and Sade, it features delicate creativity and captivating vocals that are impossible to ignore. Lots of colors enter the equation for it further highlights the spirit of hope. Rhythms have a powerful quality to them, akin to a sheer force of nature, anchoring the whole trip in a pitch-perfect fashion.

Pouring her very soul into the entirety of the work, "The door is always open" truly is an exquisite production by Apoorva.

