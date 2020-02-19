Apocalyptica Announce UK and European Co-Headline Tour with Epica

Cello metal giants Apocalyptica unite with Epica to entertain audiences all over the continent from Budapest to Barcelona on the Epic Apocalypse Tour. The two will co-headline and will be joined by the exciting, progressive metal band Wheel, who will open each night with their engaging juxtapose of time-defying grooves and deep social exploration.



"This is all about adventure, exploration and bringing the dynamic excitement of symphonic metal to yet more fans both old and new" says Eicca Toppinen. "Both ourselves and Epica have the chance to reach each other's audiences and also continue on our own exciting, and unique journeys. As we've said before, Cell-0 is, for us, a return to our roots while exploring new artistic universes within that realm, and this tour will help our horizons expand even further. So come one, come all, because we are going to present a great night of entertainment."



Simone Simons from Epica is equally excited. "To celebrate the upcoming release of our long awaited 8th album, we are going to bring the 'Epic Apocalypse Tour' to Europe together with our friends from the mighty Apocalyptica. It's a great new step as we'll be playing some new, bigger venues which allows us to add some new exciting production to the show as well. We couldn't be more excited to present our new songs and to finally tour with Apocalyptica. See you there!"



With Apocalyptica and Epica guaranteed to push each other to new heights every night - not to mention some exciting new production - the Epic Apocalypse Tour is not one to miss under any circumstances. The complete list of dates is as follows below.



EPIC APOCALYPSE UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

21st - Switzerland, Zurich, Komplex

22nd - Switzerland, Lausanne, Metropole

23rd - Italy, Milan, Fabrique

25th - Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra

26th - Czech Republic, Brno, Hala Vodova

27th - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle

29th - Sweden, Stockholm, Berns

30th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum

31st - Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio



NOVEMBER

2nd - Germany, Hannover, Capitol

3rd - Germany, Hamburg, Docks

4th - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th - Poland, Warsaw, Progresja

8th - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

9th - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

26th - Portugal, Lisbon, Coliseum

28th - Spain, Murcia, Gamma

29th - Spain, Madrid, La Riviera

30th - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz



DECEMBER

3rd - France, Paris, Zenith

4th - Belgium, Brussels, AB

5th - UK, London, Roundhouse

7th - UK, Bristol, 02 Academy

8th - UK, Glasgow, Academy

9th - UK, Manchester, Academy

11th - NL, Amsterdam, Afas

12th - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Dan Atelier

15th - Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

16th - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlachtof

17th - Germany, Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena



General sale will commence on Friday Feb 21st at 9am GMT, 10am CET. Apocalyptica VIP upgrades will also go on sale at the same time. Apocalyptica links for both VIP and regular tickets can be found in the following two locations.





Related Articles View More Music Stories