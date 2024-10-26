Video: Anyone Awake Releases Debut LP, Shares 'Late Night Driver' Single + Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hailing from Rigby, Idaho, Anyone Awake is an alternative indie band comprised of Cassius Coleman (17), Rylan Sager (22), Sam Butterfield (17) and Seth Chamberlain (22). Since their inception in late 2022, the band has released a series of singles and a couple EPs. Anyone Awake is sharing their debut full length LP, Bushel And A Peck, out now on all streaming platforms.



Bushel And A Peck is a nine track project that outlines the story of co-founder Cassius (Cash) Coleman’s grandparents, from their relationship's start to end regarding the passing of his grandfather in February 2024. "Each song reflects not only their love story but also pieces of my own life and personal experiences," Cash says. He began writing the songs when he was 13, and since then has been developing his ability to compose chord progressions and vocal melodies.



Inspired by acts such as Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Green Day, Peach Pit, The Backseat Lovers, and Radiohead, Anyone Awake wrote the tracks based on their personal vulnerability, insecurity, growth and maturity. Taking bits and pieces from their own influences, they gathered ideas and themes that made the most sense in the timeline of the story. The band wanted a cohesive story, where each song bleeds into the next as if it was the 1970s again, and being played on a record player.



Uniquely, almost all nine tracks have double meanings. For example, “In The Dark” was written because Cash’s grandparents met literally in the dark. However, it is also the story of how the mentally darker times of Cash’s life are what developed his character and made him who he is today.

Bushel And A Peck - TRACKLISTING

In The Dark

I Think So

Pluto/Charon

How To Make You Mine

Summer’s Gone

Late Night Driver

Back To Rigby

Matching Sweater Date

String Theory

Anyone Awake Bio:

Hailing from the quaint town of Rigby, Idaho, Anyone Awake is an Alternative Indie band that’s breaking through geographic boundaries and turning heads wherever they play. Formed in late 2022 by high school sophomores and lifelong friends Cassius Coleman (lead vocalist/guitar) and Sam Butterfield (bass), this group of young musicians has already begun to make waves with their electrifying performances and raw, emotive sound.



Their debut EP, Point It Out, recorded live at Make It Now! Productions, showcased their unpolished, heartfelt approach to music. The band quickly expanded, with the addition of Rylan Sager on lead guitar and Seth Chamberlain on drums, amplifying their energy and creating a dynamic soundscape that audiences can’t help but connect with.



While their hometown may be small, Anyone Awake’s ambition is anything but. In just a short time, they’ve moved from local gigs to stages in Los Angeles, all while building a dedicated fanbase with their captivating live shows. Every performance is fueled by their passion for connecting with audiences through music that blends heartfelt lyrics and unforgettable hooks.



At just 15, Cassius began writing the band’s debut LP, Bushel And A Peck. The album is deeply personal, inspired by the love story of Cassius’ grandparents, weaving their journey into a touching, melodic narrative. Even more impressive, he recorded this album at just 16 years old, demonstrating a musical depth and maturity that far exceeds his years. The album represents a leap forward for the band, with professional production that enhances every element of their already distinctive sound. Singles, “Pluto/Charon,” “I Think So,” “Matching Sweater Date,” and “How To Make You Mine” are already streaming on all major platforms, with the full album releasing October 25, 2024.



In a matter of days, Anyone Awake has seen their Instagram following skyrocket by over 29,000 followers, driven by their quirky and authentic online presence – including the viral success of lead guitarist Rylan Sager’s extra toe, lovingly dubbed ‘Toeby,’ which has even inspired a line of merch.



With Bushel And A Peck on the horizon and a rapidly growing fanbase, Anyone Awake is primed to make their mark on the indie music scene. Their blend of youthful energy, undeniable talent, and a sound that transcends their small-town origins makes them a band on the rise. Driven by the belief that even when you’re awake, you should never stop dreaming, they continue to transform ambition into action, proving that big dreams aren’t just meant to be chased—they’re meant to be lived, one performance at a time.

