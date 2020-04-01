Anulade Releases New Single 'Just Breathe'

Talented visual and musical artist Anuladé has released her new single 'Just Breathe'. With appearances across the BBC network including BBC London and BBC Three Counties, she is back with a new track that will be her second offering from debut album 'Troika'. Mixed & mastered by Geoff Swan (Paul McCartney,) alongside executive producer and longtime mentor Pop Idol's David Grant, Anulade's follow up is a highly anticipated one.

You can watch the official music video for 'Just Breathe' below!

Anuladé continues her autobiographical journey through music with 'Just Breathe', recalling a challenging period in her life when she underwent treatment for DCIS, an early form of breast cancer.

"I wrote Just Breathe in February 2017 when I was having radiotherapy. It was a strange experience, but I wouldn't be where I am today without it." Her lyrics on this track climax towards motivational mantras, inspiring strength, and resilience in the face of life's challenges.

Anuladé sings "When you feel like you're a long way from winning and when you feel like it's hell that you're living... when it hurts so much you just want to give in. Keep marching forward you deserve to live on."

By expressing her experiences through song, Anuladé hopes to continue to raise awareness of DCIS which can develop in women as young as 21. With about 8,000 cases in the UK every year, early detection is vital to reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer, which remains the most common form of cancer in the country, with over 55,000 new cases in the UK every year.

The music video for 'Just Breathe', features the use of projections, many of which are taken from Anuladé's own artworks, which encapsulates Anuladé as an artist, provoking the viewer both sonically and visually.

A limited-edition T-shirt featuring the single's cover artwork is available on Anuladé dedicated athleisure and clothing site. www.anulade.rocks





