Antion Scales Releases New Track 'Lil Ol Me'

North Carolina Recording Artist Antion Scales shares new single "Lil Ol Me" alongside it's music video.

The song's cover art features an old picture depicting a dapper aspect transferring from childhood to his current state. The video features a multitude of high-energy, attention-grabbing scenes and cleverly selected metaphors.

" 'Lil ol me' derives from an introspective point of view. I've seen or been around situations that led me to have tough skin.

"The streets" represent a place of struggle or not having. Rather if it was the lack of fatherly guidance or lack of finances in my upbringing or simply not being where I wanted to be in life instantly. Not having turned a good kid into a bit more battle-hardened individual. With the fresh perspective, I found clarity in not having or working to achieve."

Watch the new music video here: