Anthony Brown and group therAPy's New Album Available for Presale

Gospels hottest recording act, Anthony Brown and group therAPy's upcoming album, 2econd Wind: Ready, is available for presale today. The album presale purchase instantly provide "He Always Wins" featuring Multi-Grammy award winning gospel star Erica Campbell and inspirational hip-hop artist Ik Phew.

Anthony Brown and group therAPy makes a strong return with 2econd Wind: Ready, a collaboration with long time production partner award winning producer-songwriter Justin Savage and powered by the viral success of the album's debut single, "Blessings on Blessings" which reached #3 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs Chart and earned a 2019 GMA Dove Awards nomination for Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year.

"2econd Wind" is not just a body of music to me. It's a declaration. It is the hope and belief that God can and will breathe new life into something you once thought was over, said Anthony Brown. This is the soundtrack to your revival. Each song is designed to give you hope for what God is getting ready to do."

Other breakout songs from 2econd Wind: Ready include the powerful ballad, "Another One", "Real" featuring Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning singer Jonathan McReynolds, and "2econd Wind" featuring Kelontae Gavin. From praise and worship to uplifting tempos, 2econd Wind: Ready sets the tone for spiritual uplifting, healing, and rejuvenation songs.

Anthony Brown and group therAPy will kick of their 2econd Wind Live tour at the Bronze Peacock at the Houston House of Blues in Texas on Sunday, October 6, 2019 and will be coming to a city near you. Tickets are now on sale at AJBLIVE.COM.

2econd Wind Live Tour Dates & Venues

October 6 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at Houston House of Blues

October 9 Orlando, FL The Abbey

October 11 Atlanta, GA The Loft

October 16 Nashville, TN The City Winery

October 21 Washington, DC The 930 Club

October 22 Detroit, MI The El Club

October 23 St. Louis, MO The Old Rock House

November 2 Chicago, IL The Promontory

November 7 Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory

2econd Wind: Ready official release date is October 18, 2019.





