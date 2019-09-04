Announcing Katie Compa's Debut Comedy Album HARD PASS Out Friday, Sept. 13
On Friday, September 13th, Little Lamb Recordings will release HARD PASS, the debut comedy album from New York's Katie Compa. Katie is a woman who knows what she wants, or more importantly, what she doesn't want, and is more than happy to let us know exactly why. 'Hard Pass' was recorded in front of a live audience at the legendary Duplex in Greenwich Village. Katie is based in New York City and her particularly brilliant brand of deadpan sarcasm has earned her recognition at San Francisco Sketchfest, the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and stages throughout the country and around the world.
Listen to a track from the album below.
Album release shows:
September 13th @ Dream Baby - New York, NY
September 17th @ Comedy Central Stage - Los Angeles, CA
Track listing:
1. Hard Pass
2. Foreign languages
3. Vikings
4. Marriage Equality
5. My Type
6. Sacajawea
7. Swedish Surprise
8. Why Am I Like This?
9. Barbie
10. Liberal parents
11. She's a Child
12. No Kids
13. Sales Pitch
14. Quality Vessel
15. Beauty Standards
16. Prejudiced
17. Let's Meet Guys
18. I Don't Have To
19. We Live in the future
20. Checking the Boxes
21. My Man
22. All the Single Ladies
23. Bachelorette
24. Marketing Plan