Announcing Katie Compa's Debut Comedy Album HARD PASS Out Friday, Sept. 13

On Friday, September 13th, Little Lamb Recordings will release HARD PASS, the debut comedy album from New York's Katie Compa. Katie is a woman who knows what she wants, or more importantly, what she doesn't want, and is more than happy to let us know exactly why. 'Hard Pass' was recorded in front of a live audience at the legendary Duplex in Greenwich Village. Katie is based in New York City and her particularly brilliant brand of deadpan sarcasm has earned her recognition at San Francisco Sketchfest, the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and stages throughout the country and around the world.

Listen to a track from the album below.

Album release shows:

September 13th @ Dream Baby - New York, NY

September 17th @ Comedy Central Stage - Los Angeles, CA

Track listing:

1. Hard Pass

2. Foreign languages

3. Vikings

4. Marriage Equality

5. My Type

6. Sacajawea

7. Swedish Surprise

8. Why Am I Like This?

9. Barbie

10. Liberal parents

11. She's a Child

12. No Kids

13. Sales Pitch

14. Quality Vessel

15. Beauty Standards

16. Prejudiced

17. Let's Meet Guys

18. I Don't Have To

19. We Live in the future

20. Checking the Boxes

21. My Man

22. All the Single Ladies

23. Bachelorette

24. Marketing Plan





Related Articles View More Music Stories