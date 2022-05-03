Anne Wilson's Debut Album Tops the Billboard Charts

Capitol CMG artist and songwriter Anne Wilson continues to make history with her chart-topping debut album, My Jesus, which has claimed the number one spots on the Billboard Top Christian & Gospel Albums, Billboard, Top 200 Christian & Gospel, and landed Top 10 on the Billboard Album Sales chart.

The album has also made recent CCMG history, scoring the biggest debut week in over 15 years by a Capitol Christian Music Group-signed new artist

In addition to topping the Billboard Christian & Gospel albums charts, Wilson's My Jesus dominated in other categories - placing within the Top 8 on the following charts: Billboard Internet Album, Billboard's Digital Album, Billboard's Current Digital Albums, Billboard's Current Albums Sales, Billboard's Top Albums, and Billboard's Album Sales.

"I never would've dreamed I'd be releasing a record to the world and it going number one in the first week," says Wilson. "God is so faithful and I'm just blown away by His goodness! All Glory to God. Here's to all He will continue to do through this project!"

"Every once in a while a special new artist comes along that stands out from the rest. Anne Wilson is already breaking new ground and setting records with her debut album. We couldn't be happier to be her partner and celebrate this major milestone with her."

-Brad O'Donnell (CCMG, Co-President)

"Anne is a one of a kind talent. It's so encouraging to see the fans respond to such an amazing album and creative expression from Anne. We are so excited about the debut numbers. We are honored and proud to be Anne's partner to get her music out to the world"

-Hudson Plachy (CCMG, Co-President)

Fans can look forward to the highly anticipated music video for her soulful track with Hillary Scott "Mamas," premiering this Wednesday, May 4th, just in time for Mother's Day.

Singer/songwriter Anne Wilson knows the healing power of music firsthand. The lyrics of Hillsong Worship's "What A Beautiful Name" became a lifeline for the Lexington, Kentucky native after her brother was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 23. Although she spent much of her childhood behind a piano, Wilson sang in front of an audience for the first time at her brother's funeral.

It was at that moment that she realized what she was born to do. A video of her moving performance organically circulated, eventually landing her a record deal. With a mesmerizing voice and a visible hunger for Jesus, the 20-year-old relies on personal journal entries and time spent in nature for songwriting inspiration.

Wilson's introductory track, "My Jesus"-which she co-wrote with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West-is a warm invitation to experience her Savior in the same intimate way she knows Him. She released a debut three-track single-also titled My Jesus-for Capitol Christian Music Group in early 2021 and followed it up with a live EP, My Jesus (Live in Nashville).

Her song, "My Jesus," charted on the Spotify Viral 50, Shazam Top 200, and Rolling Stone Top 25 Trending charts. Her story was also featured with the Religion News Service and The Washington Post. She made her Opry debut on the iconic stage in September 2021. Wilson was featured in Billboard Magazine as the October 2021 Chart Breaker artist.

Listen to the new album here: