Anne-Marie Announces New North American Tour Dates

Global pop superstar Anne-Marie announces her return to North America with her Dysfunctional Tour in 2022. The UK songstress kicks off her 5-date run on April 5th in San Francisco at August Hall, making stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, and concludes with in Chicago at Park West on April 15th.

Local pre-sale starts Thursday, December 2nd at 10am local time. General tickets go on sale this Friday, December 3rd at 10AM local time.

Earlier this year, Anne-Marie released her highly anticipated album Therapy - which included the hit collaborations "Our Song" with Niall Horan, "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" with Little Mix, "Don't Play" with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, and "Way Too Long" with Nathan Dawe and MoStack. Therapy is the follow-up to her multi-platinum 2018 debut Speak Your Mind, which was the UK's biggest-selling debut release of that year and spawned two global anthems - "2002," written by Ed Sheeran, and the Marshmello collaboration "FRIENDS," which reached #2 on the U.S. Top 40 Radio Charts.

Most recently, Anne-Marie paired up with Niall Horan for a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere" as a charity single benefiting BBC Children in Need. Anne-Marie will continue her Dysfunctional Tour with dates in the UK in May 2022. Stay tuned for more exciting news from the global superstar very soon!

Anne-Marie has become one of the globe's most successful pop stars since her breakthrough in 2016: She has over 5 billion streams to her name and earned a platinum debut album alongside five Top 10 UK singles and two Billboard Hot 100 hits. She has garnered dozens of award nominations, sold out tour dates across the globe and even supported Ed Sheeran on the biggest tour of all time.

In 2020, alongside charitable work and recording, Anne-Marie released her first-ever documentary titled 'How To Be Anne-Marie' exclusively with YouTube and she hasn't slowed down since. In 2021, she released her sophomore album Therapy, which includes highlight "Don't Play" with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, which spent twelve weeks inside the Top 10 of the UK's Official Singles Chart and is the biggest UK song of 2021 so far by a female artist. Anne-Marie also made her debut as the new, and winning, mentor on The Voice UK.

Tour Dates

Tues, April 5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Thurs, April 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Sun, April 10 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert House

Tues, April 12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Fri, April 15 - Chicago, IL - Park West