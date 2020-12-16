Anna Akana Shares 'Pink' Vlog, Comes Out To Her Friends

Last month, Anna Akana released "Pink," the lead single from her upcoming EP No Longer Yours. Today, Akana shared a vlog about the inspiration of the track, coming out to her crushes with the song.

Watch the video below to see the reactions from K Flay, Tessa Violet, and Gaby Dunn.

On her debut album, 2019's Casualty, Anna Akana took an unapologetic and uncompromising look at all the battles she's faced throughout her life, examined through the rawness and heartbreak of a toxic relationship that was still fresh on her mind. Fast forward a year - one marked by the clarity of sobriety - and she returns with her anticipated follow-up, No Longer Yours.

Says Akana about the 6-song project: This EP is about the process of assembling the broken pieces and stitching them back together. It's about the moment you finally see the person who used to make you nauseous and realize it doesn't sting so much anymore. I had so much clarity about the things that weren't working for me, what I had to let go of, and how I wanted to shape my life moving forward with more self-awareness about what was within my grasp to change.

Returning to work with close collaborators Jenga Productions (Nicci and Jim Funicelli, Shayon Daniels), the team that produced Casualty, Akana and co. up the ante on No Longer Yours, at once expanding and improving their pop sensibilities while creating a more succinct record than its predecessor. Always one to use her own life experience to lead by example, Akana has again proven her ability to create high energy, addictive pop records full of inspiration and courage.

Photo Credit: Jared Heveron