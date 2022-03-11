Anita Baker To Perform At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, May 28 – June 4

As part of her farewell concert series, R&B music legend and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer / songwriter Anita Baker will perform a five-night limited engagement, "Return to Las Vegas," at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held May 28 and 29 and June 1, 3 and 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $59.95, plus applicable fees, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Baker's decades-long career has included four platinum and two gold albums with signature R&B hits including "Caught Up in the Rapture," "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got." Her unique voice has the sultry vibe of a jazz singer and has been the cornerstone of a sound that has helped to shape R&B since her solo career began in the early '80s. Although the Detroit-bred contralto established a musical style that has noticeably influenced an entire generation of talents, Baker herself has remained unmoved by the ebb and flow of trends in the industry.