Animal Collective Announce New North American Tour Dates

Today Animal Collective announce an extension of their current North American tour in support of their acclaimed new album Time Skiffs. New dates include Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal as well as a headlining show at New York's Central Park SummerStage in August.

The band will also make festival appearances at Seattle's Day In Day Out Fest and Bridgeview, Illinois' Sacred Rose Festival. All dates are below; tickets to the new shows are available for general on-sale this Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.

The band also share a new remix of Time Skiffs track "Cherokee" by the Barbados reggae legend Dennis Bovell. Listen to "Cherokee" (Dennis Bovell Remix)" here:

Tour Dates

new dates in bold

^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

* w/ Tomato Flower

US

05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^

05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^

05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^

5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^

05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

05-31 Austin, TX - Emo's ^

06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^

06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

06-04 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^

08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest

08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *

08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's *

08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival

08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *

08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *

08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *

08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *

UK/EU

07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan's

11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena

11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor