Animal Collective Announce New North American Tour Dates
Tickets to the new shows are on-sale this Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.
Today Animal Collective announce an extension of their current North American tour in support of their acclaimed new album Time Skiffs. New dates include Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal as well as a headlining show at New York's Central Park SummerStage in August.
The band will also make festival appearances at Seattle's Day In Day Out Fest and Bridgeview, Illinois' Sacred Rose Festival. All dates are below; tickets to the new shows are available for general on-sale this Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.
The band also share a new remix of Time Skiffs track "Cherokee" by the Barbados reggae legend Dennis Bovell. Listen to "Cherokee" (Dennis Bovell Remix)" here:
Tour Dates
new dates in bold
^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive
* w/ Tomato Flower
US
05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^
05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^
05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^
5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^
5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^
05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^
05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^
05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^
05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
05-31 Austin, TX - Emo's ^
06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^
06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^
06-04 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^
08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *
08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest
08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *
08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *
08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *
08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *
08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's *
08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival
08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *
08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *
08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *
08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *
UK/EU
07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest
11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan's
11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall
11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX
11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's
11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich
11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena
11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz
11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier
11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo
11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor