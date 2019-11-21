Andy Clockwise Reveals New Single 'Money Power Sex & Fame'

Today Andy Clockwise has shared the official video for "Money Power Sex & Fame." The video which was filmed by Robert Murphy premiered today at New Noise Magazine and will be available this Friday on all streaming platforms. The song is the sixth single from an onslaught of new music from Andy Clockwise including collaborations with Bella Darling & Rosa Pullman which is showing us that Andy is sitting on an embarrassment of riches which will only intensify in 2020, with the release of the much anticipated War Stories record.

Andy Clockwise says, " I thought I would write a soundtrack to dance to through the mess, a war cry of optimism....a pop musical ode to human dysfunction, heartache, sex, grief, revolution, and the death of our youth. When I play this one live, the room explodes so it must sound alright too."

Andy Clockwise (if you don't know) is an Australian expat and local LA mainstay who produces, performs, mixes and makes all his albums in a basement in East Hollywood & a farm outside of Sydney.

After Triple J Feature album recognition in his native Australia with his debut double Album "Classic Fm" Clockwise moved to the United States and quickly became the one to see on Los Angeles' live scene with sold-out shows and residencies at The Troubadour & The El Rey Theater whilst recently headlining his own "Hotel Electric" series at The Echo whilst receiving steady rotation on LA's KCRW, KROQ- FM & Alt 98.7fm.

Known for his legendary, inclusive & verbose shows, his concerts have become a staple on the Los Angeles scene whilst also had him compared to Springsteen, Nick Cave & LCD Soundsystem . Joyous, Life-Affirming with a sprinkle of good old fashioned rock and roll anger Andy has consistently toured to Australia and supported Warpaint, Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) & performed at festivals around the world to rousing acclaim.

Just recently With the opening line If Rock and Roll is dead, then shoot me in the head, "The Lucky Ones" could be heard around Los Angeles on the airwaves and seen on Australian television, not to mention songs like "Open Relationship (Feat. Stella Mozgawa)" & Dancing World becoming modern indie pop classics in their own right.

Clockwise crafted the triple album "War Stories" after 4 years of personal tragedy to record it in Los Angeles at Boulevard Recordings (Pink Floyd The Wall, Fleetwood Mac Rumours) & all around the world.

Watch the new music video here:





