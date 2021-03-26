Andrekza + Carlos Sadness Present a New Rendition of 'TE'

Venezuelan artist and creative director ANDREKZA returns with a new rendition of debut single, "TÉ," reimagined with the help of Carlos Sadness. ANDREKZA recently released her long-awaited debut EP Cassette - Lado A via Steve Aoki's Latin imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego.

"Subtlety and naiveté, I connected with Carlos' music since I first heard it. I'm a fan of the simplicity with which Carlos treats art. When we met, I asked him to do this version of 'TÉ' and he loved the idea, so we've been working and creating the visual world for this new take at a distance. Not even the pandemic could stop all the beautiful things we've created for you all," explains ANDREKZA about the collaboration.

Carlos Sadness adds, "I was surprised and instantly hooked by ANDREKZA's personality, her balance between urban and alternative Pop inspires me and seems so successful that I jumped on it without thinking about the fact that this sound is futuristic. We added some ingredients of my identity and we created a tea with her essence and mine, that I love."

ANDREKZA's music is heavily influenced by her Latin roots and is an exploration of her past experiences, making her work a unique and eclectic mix of sounds and textures that are an honest expression of her culture and her identity as a person and seasoned creator. Aside from this single, ANDREKZA is currently working on a visual presentation of Cassette - Lado A. This new version of the EP will include live performances of the four tracks featuring Gabriel Garzón-Montano, who sings on "Tuve," amongst others. More details on this release coming soon!

