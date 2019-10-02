Andrea Bocelli Announces Annual U.S. Valentine's Day Tour

Following his show at the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Live Theatre in Hollywood, FL, legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli will be returning to the U.S. for his annual Valentine's performances in four select cities. The tour will kick off on February 7th at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC where Bocelli will be performing with the beloved Opera Carolina Orchestra & Chorus. He will then perform for the fourth year in a row in honor of the Valentine's holiday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL on February 11th. On February 13th, he will be performing for the first time in three years in Atlanta, GA at the Infinite Energy Arena with the famed Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and on February 14th, Bocelli will perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL with support from the Opera Tampa Festival Chorus. Bocelli's fans will be treated to a repertoire of soaring arias, crossover hits, music from his #1 album Si, and famed love songs.

TICKET INFORMATION

As the official credit card for the pre-sale for Andrea Bocelli's Charlotte, Miami, and Atlanta shows, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning on Monday, October 7th at 10am local time. For details, please visit www.citientertainment.com. Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, October 9th at 10am local time, and general ticket on-sales will begin on Monday, October 14th at 10am local time.

Chase is the official credit card for the pre-sale for Andrea Bocelli's Tampa show. Chase card members will have access to purchase exclusive pre-sale tickets beginning on Tuesday, October 15th at 10am local time. Fan Club pre-sales will begin Thursday, October 17th at 10am local time, and general ticket on-sales will begin on Monday, October 21st at 10am local time.

ANDREA BOCELLI 2020 VALENTINE'S TOUR

Friday, February 7 @ 8pm Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Tuesday, February 11 @ 8pm AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL

Thursday, February 13 @ 7:30PM Infinite Energy Arena Atlanta, GA

Friday, February 14 @ 8:30pm Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

For additional information, please visit http://www.andreabocelli.com/





Related Articles View More Music Stories